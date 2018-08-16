Thursday, August 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 16 August, 2018 20:44 IST

Bumble announces a fund aimed at helping female entrepreneurs raise capital

Bumble Fund will focus on businesses led by women of color and those from underrepresented groups.

Dating app Bumble announced that it will be launching a Bumble Fund, which will help female entrepreneurs raise capital for their businesses. The company says that it has 85 percent women in their workforce, and was founded keeping equality in mind. Keeping this in mind, through the Bumble Fund, it will focus on early-stage investments, primarily in businesses founded and led by women of color and those from underrepresented groups.

Bumble Fund’s investment strategy will be led by the company’s chief operating officer Sarah Jones Simmer will along with senior advisor Sarah Kunst.

Bumble is launching Bumble Fund to invest in women founders. Image: Bumble Beehive

Bumble is launching Bumble Fund to invest in women founders. Image: Bumble Beehive

The Fund has already committed to these five businesses that won the ‘Bizz Pitch’ competition – Beauty Con, the digital media company focusing on the beauty industry; Cleo capital, a venture fund that focuses on female founders; Female Founders Fund, another fund for backing women; Mahmee, a prenatal and postpartum healthcare coordination platform, and Sofia Los Angeles, a swimwear company for women.

What inspired Bumble to take this step?

A lot of data proves that startups led by women outperform their male-founded counterparts, growing faster and producing more revenue. However, according to a study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Mass Challenger found that when women applied for investment, they received less funding compared to the average male founder, but made double the revenue.

According to a report by Forbes, the new fund will make investments ranging from $5,000 to $2,50,000, and Bumble has committed to a million so far.

Bumble is working towards identifying new, and potential investments through the Bumble Bizz. People can download the app, create a Bizz profile, and they will be updated about similar opportunities that will come this fall.

tags


3 amazing art apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

also see

Facebook Dating

Facebook Dating comes a step closer to reality, feature's internal testing begins

Aug 04, 2018

Guysexual

The Guysexual’s Brutally Honest Review Of Hinge

Aug 05, 2018

science

ISRO

ISRO will put man in space for the first time for 7 days by 2022, says K. Sivan

Aug 15, 2018

AI in Healthcare

This AI software from DeepMind can detect eye diseases as well as a doctor

Aug 15, 2018

Space & Biology

NASA to send submarine to Antarctica looking for temperature-resistant life

Aug 15, 2018

Aeronautics

This spinning heat-shield for spacecrafts may change the future of Mars missions

Aug 14, 2018