Build 2021 will be held from 25 May to 27 May, Microsoft events website confirms

Microsoft will likely promote Windows 10 21H2, Windows 10X, and other Windows products at Build 2021.


FP TrendingApr 06, 2021 15:58:19 IST

Microsoft's annual developer conference called Build will be held virtually this year as well, from 25 to 27 May. However, Microsoft has not shared when the registration for Build would be opened. An event for Microsoft Build 2021 has also been created in the events section of the website which confirms the date. The Build page is yet to be updated. Information about Build 2020 is still appearing on the official page of Microsoft Build. A Microsoft spokesperson also confirmed the virtual annual conference to ZDNet.

As per Microsoft's events website, the Build 2021 event will be held from 25 to 27 May.

Microsoft is believe to have turned its focus to its flagship operating system Windows in 2021. Microsoft will likely promote Windows 10 21H2, Windows 10X, and others at Build 2021.

Ahead of Build 2021, on 20 April 2021, Microsoft will also be hosting a Game Stack Live event. The event will focus on "Microsoft platforms, tools and services empowering game developers." The registration for the event is also now open.

In the previous years, Build events that are aimed at engaging with web developers and software engineers have focused on Azure, Office, IoT more, however, as reported, this year Microsoft is expected to highlight Windows products. Microsoft uses the Build platform to announce new updates to its services like Office, Windows, Edge among others.

