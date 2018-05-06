Now that we have all finished installing the latest April update of Windows 10 from Microsoft, it’s now time to check the grand plans Microsoft has in store for the next one at the upcoming Build conference, set to take place in Seattle on 7 May.

Unlike the past, this year sees the two software giants, Microsoft and Google locking horns with Google’s own developer event, I/O 2018 starting just day later.

While Sundar Pichai will take to the stage at Google, we expect Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to host the day one keynote, which is when most of the main announcements are expected to take place.

Unlike Google I/O, that has gradually attracted more of consumer audience thanks to announcements about Android, Google’s mobile operating system, Microsoft just like last year, is expected to focus solely on developers with Nadella shedding light on where every one of Microsoft’s products are headed. But that does not rule out the possibility of some new consumer-facing announcements on day one.

Build 2017 saw updates to Microsoft’s virtual assistant Cortana, a deep dive on an AI-based workplace security, Teams collaboration and more.

At Build 2018, the focus is expected to be on artificial intelligence (AI), with updates on Windows 10 and a splash of Windows Mixed Reality along with plenty of talk about the cloud (Azure).

So how do you keep up with all of these updates?

Well, tech2 will be running a detailed live blog on day one that should cover the initial keynote and other important updates.

As with every other event, we expect Microsoft to stream the event live from its YouTube channel.

At the time of writing, the Live Stream link isn’t up yet, but keep us pinned on your browser as we will update the link as soon as it goes live.

For those interested in know about the workshops and sessions to be held between 7 and 9 May, you can head here for the complete schedule and tune in accordingly.