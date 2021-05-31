FP Trending

French hypercar manufacturer Bugatti will be launching new wearables for its customers in October 2021. Created by VIITA and Bugatti, the smartwatch is capable of tracking heart rate variability, GPS tracking, blood oxygen measurements and acceleration. The starting price of the watch that can be purchased from Kickstarter is EUR 899 (approximately Rs 79,484). The watch will be available in three versions named after Bugatti cars. They are the Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Le Noire and Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Divo.

Lap times and acceleration can also be tracked with the help of the GPS sensor present in the smartwatch. Along with tracking all activities, the smartwatch also tracks sleep patterns of the user.

In addition to tracking health, the new Bugatti wearable also provides suggestions to users for supporting cardiovascular recovery and fitness training. The watch calculates the wearer’s biological age. It can also track VO2 Max and stress levels.

A unique bezel – that takes 20 days to be made – can also be attached with the Bugatti Ceramique edition wearables.

The watch will be available in a special box made of sustainable wood and vegan leather, sporting a Bugatti horseshoe grille. These watches will have a warranty of five years.

The software for the Bugatti smartwatches has been developed by VIITA. There is an option to choose up to 10 watch faces. The wearable has a ‘minimalistic interface’, with the option of also having an always-on display. However, neither Apple Health nor Google Health connections will be available with these watches.