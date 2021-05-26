Wednesday, May 26, 2021Back to
Buddha Purnima 2021: Wishes and messages that you can share with your friends and family

On this occasion, people visit the Mahabodhi Temple situated in Bodh Gaya, Bihar to pray.


FP TrendingMay 26, 2021 11:30:22 IST

The world is celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha today, 26 May. In India and the neighbouring countries, it is celebrated as Buddha Purnima as Buddha was born on a full moon day. It is also known as Buddha Jayanti, Vesak Day or Vaishakha. According to Hinduism, Gautama Buddha was the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He was born as Siddhartha in the Lumpini province of Nepal and later renounced everything to walk the path of non-violence and meditation.

Image: Pixabay

According to Hinduism, Gautama Buddha was the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Image: Pixabay

On this occasion, people visit the Mahabodhi Temple situated in Bodh Gaya, Bihar to pray. The temple is adorned with colourful decorations and special prayers are organised near the Bodhi tree. But this year, the celebrations have been cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, you can still share wishes and messages with your friends and family.

Buddha Purnima 2021: Wishes and messages

1. Wishing you a very Happy Buddha Jayanti. May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of peace and harmony

2. May the year be full of good health and peace

3. Happy Buddha Purnima!

4. Three things cannot be long hidden, the sun, the moon, and the truth. Happy Buddha Purnima!

5. The mind is everything. What you think you become. Therefore, think of peace and blissfulness.  A very happy Buddha Purnima 2021  to all

6. May Lord Buddha guide us on the path of love, peace, and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family

Buddha Purnima 2021: Famous quotes by Gautam Buddha

1.  Every morning we are born again. What matters is what we do on every new day

2. Light a lamp for somebody and it will also brighten your path

3. Nobody is going to punish you for your anger, it itself will punish you

4. No matter what your past is, you can always begin

