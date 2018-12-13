Thursday, December 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

BSNL's annual losses now amount to Rs 7,992 crore for the fiscal ended March 2018

The broadband share of the public sector firm has remained stable at 10 per cent since the fiscal year 2016.

Press Trust of India Dec 13, 2018 11:31 AM IST

State-run telecom firm BSNL’s annual loss widened to Rs 7,992 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2018, Parliament was informed Wednesday.

According to financial data shared by Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha in the Lok Sabha, BSNL had posted a loss of Rs 4,793 crore in 2016-17.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The reason for the widening of loss was not given in the reply.

As per another set of data shared by Sinha, the market share of the state-run firm in the broadband segment declined to 10 per cent by the end of the financial year 2018 from 19 per cent in the financial year 2009.

The broadband share of the public sector firm has remained stable at 10 per cent since the fiscal year 2016.

“…mobile expansion project is under rollout which envisages introducing 4G services in BSNL. This will also increase GSM Radio capacity, mobile coverage and provide faster data connectivity,” Sinha said.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

also see

NewsTracker

BSNL unions defer indefinite strike by one week to 10 December; to meet telecom minister

Dec 03, 2018

in-flight internet

DoT awaiting in-flight connectivity norms clearance by the Law Ministry

Dec 05, 2018

science

Rocketry

ISRO to design fourth stage rockets that stay 'alive' for experiments months after launch

Dec 13, 2018

COP24 Negotiations

UN COP24 climate talks hit slump after clash between developed, developing nations

Dec 12, 2018

Environment

Indian 'Help Us Green' wins UN Award for recycling temple waste, empowering women

Dec 12, 2018

InSight Selfie

NASA’s InSight lander snaps its selfie on Mars using its robotic arm from above

Dec 12, 2018