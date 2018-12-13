Press Trust of India

State-run telecom firm BSNL’s annual loss widened to Rs 7,992 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2018, Parliament was informed Wednesday.

According to financial data shared by Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha in the Lok Sabha, BSNL had posted a loss of Rs 4,793 crore in 2016-17.

The reason for the widening of loss was not given in the reply.

As per another set of data shared by Sinha, the market share of the state-run firm in the broadband segment declined to 10 per cent by the end of the financial year 2018 from 19 per cent in the financial year 2009.

The broadband share of the public sector firm has remained stable at 10 per cent since the fiscal year 2016.

“…mobile expansion project is under rollout which envisages introducing 4G services in BSNL. This will also increase GSM Radio capacity, mobile coverage and provide faster data connectivity,” Sinha said.