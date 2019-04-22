Monday, April 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

BSNL unveils new 599 plan for prepaid users looking to extended validity

The new plan is currently available only for BSNL users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles.

tech2 News StaffApr 22, 2019 11:38:31 IST

BSNL, in order to keep pace with private telecom operators, has unveiled a new prepaid recharge for users who are essentially looking to migrate from a different plan or looking for a validity extension.

The new plan is priced at Rs 599 and offers a validity of six months. As per a report by Telecom Talk, benefits include unlimited local and national calling (free national roaming), except for those in Mumbai and Delhi circles.

BSNL unveils new 599 plan for prepaid users looking to extended validity

A woman speaks on her mobile phone in front of the logo of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) painted on a wall. Image: Reuters

As this Rs 599 plan works essentially as a validity extension voucher, it does not come with any data or SMS benefits. The Rs 599 plan is ideal for users who don’t use data, but only need calling and validity. From what is stated in the Telecom Talk report, this plan is only available for the users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles, for now.

BSNL has been actively revising its prepaid offerings off late to aligns its moves with the competition. The alterations that BSNL is making are not only happening for prepaid or postpaid plans, but even broadband subscribers, who are benefitting from a spree of plan revisions from BSNL.

BSNL also recently revised it 666 prepaid plan to offer users longer validity. The plan which would earlier offer validity of 122 days, now offers a validity of 134 days. The plan also includes 100 free SMS' daily, 3.7 GB of high-speed data daily, and unlimited local and national calling.

Once the daily limit of 3.7 GB is hit, users can continue with unlimited downloads, but at a reduced speed of 40 Kbps. The telco also recently discontinued its Rs 999 and Rs 2,099 prepaid plans.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review


also see

BSNL

My BSNL Android app to reward you for watching ads, has WhatsApp-style chat feature

Apr 11, 2019
My BSNL Android app to reward you for watching ads, has WhatsApp-style chat feature
BSNL collects record Rs 6,500 cr in revenue from enterprise division: CMD Anupam Shrivastava

NewsTracker

BSNL collects record Rs 6,500 cr in revenue from enterprise division: CMD Anupam Shrivastava

Apr 09, 2019

science

Earth Day 2019: Migrations remind us we are one among a million other species looking to survive, sing and love

Earth day 2019

Earth Day 2019: Migrations remind us we are one among a million other species looking to survive, sing and love

Apr 22, 2019
Earth Day 2019: To solve the climate change crisis, we need a Global Deal for Nature

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019: To solve the climate change crisis, we need a Global Deal for Nature

Apr 22, 2019
Earth Day 2019 LIVE Updates: Here's how the world is celebrating 49th edition of International Earth Day on 22 April

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019 LIVE Updates: Here's how the world is celebrating 49th edition of International Earth Day on 22 April

Apr 22, 2019
Fossil hunter trying to sell baby T-Rex skeleton on eBay, paleontologists are pissed off

Fossils

Fossil hunter trying to sell baby T-Rex skeleton on eBay, paleontologists are pissed off

Apr 19, 2019