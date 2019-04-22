tech2 News Staff

BSNL, in order to keep pace with private telecom operators, has unveiled a new prepaid recharge for users who are essentially looking to migrate from a different plan or looking for a validity extension.

The new plan is priced at Rs 599 and offers a validity of six months. As per a report by Telecom Talk, benefits include unlimited local and national calling (free national roaming), except for those in Mumbai and Delhi circles.

As this Rs 599 plan works essentially as a validity extension voucher, it does not come with any data or SMS benefits. The Rs 599 plan is ideal for users who don’t use data, but only need calling and validity. From what is stated in the Telecom Talk report, this plan is only available for the users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles, for now.

BSNL has been actively revising its prepaid offerings off late to aligns its moves with the competition. The alterations that BSNL is making are not only happening for prepaid or postpaid plans, but even broadband subscribers, who are benefitting from a spree of plan revisions from BSNL.

BSNL also recently revised it 666 prepaid plan to offer users longer validity. The plan which would earlier offer validity of 122 days, now offers a validity of 134 days. The plan also includes 100 free SMS' daily, 3.7 GB of high-speed data daily, and unlimited local and national calling.

Once the daily limit of 3.7 GB is hit, users can continue with unlimited downloads, but at a reduced speed of 40 Kbps. The telco also recently discontinued its Rs 999 and Rs 2,099 prepaid plans.

