BSNL Rs 47, Rs 198 prepaid plans revised, now offer up to 108 GB of data: Report

In the revised Rs 198 plan, the data on offer and the validity are now almost doubled.

tech2 News StaffMay 09, 2019 16:23:02 IST

BSNL has reportedly revised two of its prepaid plans to offer more data to its subscribers.

According to a report by Telecom Talk, BSNL has revised its Rs 47 and Rs 198 prepaid plans, so that the former now comes with data benefits instead of being a talk-time based recharge, and the data on offer and the validity are now almost doubled for the latter.

BSNL Rs 47 and Rs 198 revised plans

After revision, the Rs 198 plan by BSNL now reportedly offers 2 GB of daily data for a validity of 54 days. Earlier, the same plan gave you 1.5 GB of data per day for a validity of 28 days. This brings the total data on offer from 42 GB to 108 GB in the given validity of the offer.

On the other hand, the Rs 47 prepaid plan now offers 1 GB of data, and unlimited local and STD calls for a validity of 9 days. Earlier, the plan had an 11-day validity, it had no data benefits and unlimited local and STD calls in all circles except Mumbai and Delhi.

BSNL Bumper offer

Additionally, according to a report by Gadgets 360, BSNL has also extended the deadline for its 'Bumper Offer' benefits to 30 June.

As part of the offer, select BSNL prepaid pack users can get an additional 2.21 GB of daily data, on top of what their plans already offer.

In January, this offer was extended till 30 April, and now the offer has further been extended till end of June. Prepaid plans ranging Rs 186 to Rs 1,699 fall under this offer.

