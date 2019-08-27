Tuesday, August 27, 2019Back to
BSNL reportedly launches two new prepaid packs offering 10 GB data per day

The plans have a validity of 28 days and 84 days and it is only active in regions which has BSNL's 4G coverage.


tech2 News StaffAug 27, 2019 14:37:03 IST

State-backed telecom operator BSNL has unveiled new mobile data packs to stay relevant in an industry which has seen a lot of aggressive pricing. The new packs are priced at Rs 96 and Rs 236 and come with mostly just benefits.

A woman speaks on her mobile phone in front of the logo of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) painted on a wall outside its office in Kolkata, India, August 24, 2017. Picture taken August 24, 2017. Image: Reuters.

Both the plans have a validity of 28 days and 84 days respectively and the plan is only active in regions which has 4G coverage. The plans offer users 10 GB of mobile data per day which is much more than the standard FUP cap offered by other telcos such as Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. This means that the Rs 99 plan offers upto 280 GB of data while the Rs 236 plan offers 840 GB of data.

The report by Telecomtalk, which first spotted these plans, the regions where BSNL has listed these plans are in Maharashtra and include regions like Akola, Bhandara, Beed, Jalna, Osmanabad and other nearby regions. There are no calling benefits that have been bundled with these two prepaid plans and also they cannot be found on BSNL's website.

BSNL previously offered unlimited calls on its prepaid plans including plans that cost Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 1,699. According to a Telecom Talk report, these unlimited calls will be restricted to only 250 free outgoing minutes per day.

After these 250 minutes are exhausted, users will be charged 1 paisa per second, which is the base tariff. After midnight, these minutes will be restored back and the minutes that were not utilised the previous day will not be carried forward.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

