BSNL reportedly launches a Rs 168 recharge plan for international roaming activation

BSNL's Rs 168 recharge is international roaming is only available to subscribers in the Kerala circle.

tech2 News StaffJun 17, 2019 13:48:21 IST

BSNL is now offering new plans for voice and data recharges in a move to diversifying its portfolio of recharge plans. Some of BSNL's new plans concern foreign travel with an international roaming plan worth Rs 168.

A woman speaks on her mobile phone in front of the logo of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL).

As per a report by Telecom TalkBSNL's Rs 168 recharge is so far only available to subscribers in the Kerala circle. What this plan offers is only the ability to activate international roaming on your phone and/or extend the validity of international roaming. The plan does not, however, offer any additional data or voice benefits.

One more thing to note here is the fact telecom operator's new international recharge is valid only till 9 September 2019. This could mean that BSNL is just testing out this plan as a promotional offer and it might no longer be available to subscribers after the aforementioned deadline.

Back in May, BSNL has reportedly revised two of its prepaid plans to offer more data to its subscribers. After revision, the Rs 198 plan by BSNL now reportedly offers 2 GB of daily data for a validity of 54 days. Earlier, the same plan gave you 1.5 GB of data per day for a validity of 28 days. This brings the total data on offer from 42 GB to 108 GB in the given validity of the offer.

On the other hand, the Rs 47 prepaid plan now offers 1 GB of data, and unlimited local and STD calls for a validity of 9 days. Earlier, the plan had an 11-day validity, it had no data benefits and unlimited local and STD calls in all circles except Mumbai and Delhi.

Jun 04, 2019
Jun 11, 2019
Jun 11, 2019
Jun 10, 2019
