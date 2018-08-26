State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has remained active in matching other telcos when it comes to pricing their plans and also updating them from time to time.

BSNL generally offers its users interesting special tariff vouchers during festivals and in a bid to hold on to its user base in the country BSNL has now launched a Rakshabandhan special prepaid voucher worth Rs 399. The plan will be effective starting 26 August and comes with a validity of 74 days.

BSNL's new 399 plan offers unlimited calling benefits, SMS as well as, data benefits during the 74 day period. Furthermore, users are also offered the choice of setting a personalized Ring Back Tone, which the company has offered earlier with other special tariff vouchers.

What's more? BSNL will also allow this voucher to function even while on roaming anywhere in the country. Generally Delhi and Mumbai circles are made an exception but in this case, the voucher will be applicable even while roaming in Delhi and Mumbai.

Reliance Jio, one of its rivals in the market also has a similarly priced offering for users. Its Rs 349 plan, offers unlimited calls, SMS messages, 1.5 GB of high-speed data, and complimentary Jio apps subscription for 70 days. Similarly, Jio users also get the option of upgrading to a Rs 398 plan which offers the same benefits but with 2 GB of data per day for 70 days.

