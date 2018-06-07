Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched four new broadband plans starting from Rs 99 for 20 Mbps with a 1.5 GB per day limit, data benefits range from 45 GB to 600 GB.

According to Telecom Talk, new BSNL customers can avail themselves of these plans by paying a security deposit of Rs 500 along with the broadband plan tariff. Four new broadband packs have been introduced as part of the company’s promotional offer to gain customers, however, only except the Andaman and Nicobar region, these plans can be availed across the country.

The BSNL plans, called BBG Combo ULD, will also come with a daily data limit, and after the exhaustion of FUP (Fair Usage Policy) limit, the download speed will be reduced to 1 Mbps. Normal speed will be restored at 12 am every day.

Here are the details of the four plans:

45 GB BGG Combo ULD

The cost will be Rs 99 per month with 1.5 GB of data per day amounting to a total of 45 GB data per month.

150 GB BGG Combo ULD

The cost will be Rs 199 per month with 5 GB of data per day amounting to a total of 150 GB data per month.

300 GB BGG Combo ULD

The cost will be Rs 299 per month with 10 GB of data per day amounting to a total of 300 GB data per month.

600 GB BGG Combo ULD

The cost will be Rs 399 per month with 20 GB of data per day amounting to a total of 600 GB data per month.

All the plans provide unlimited voice calling on landlines. Additionally, those who avail the BSNL offers will be provided with an email ID and 1 GB of cloud storage.

These promotional plans will be valid for 90 days from the date of introduction. However, the company might extend them if the demand for these plans is high.

The limitations of the plans are that the old users cannot migrate to these plans. Only new subscribers can apply. Also, these plans will only remain valid for 6 months.