Friday, August 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Broadcom to buy Symantec's enterprise security business for $10.7 billion

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom Inc is buying Symantec Corp's enterprise security business for $10.7 billion (£8.8 billion) in cash, the antivirus software maker said on Thursday. Broadcom said the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of its fiscal year 2020 and is subject to regulatory approvals in the United States, European Union and Japan.


ReutersAug 09, 2019 03:06:31 IST

Broadcom to buy Symantecs enterprise security business for .7 billion

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom Inc is buying Symantec Corp's enterprise security business for $10.7 billion (£8.8 billion) in cash, the antivirus software maker said on Thursday.

Broadcom said the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of its fiscal year 2020 and is subject to regulatory approvals in the United States, European Union and Japan.

The deal is a shot in the arm for Broadcom, which has been trying diversify into software business since last year when it bought U.S. business software maker CA Inc for $18.9 billion.

"M&A has played a central role in Broadcom's growth strategy and this transaction represents the next logical step in our strategy," Broadcom Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan said.

Its push to software came after a failed attempt last year to buy mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc for $117 billion, which was scuttled by the Trump administration, citing national security concerns.

Symantec is struggling with severe competition from nimbler rivals. Several top executives, including CEO Greg Clark, have left the company this year, while it is also being investigated by U.S. regulators over an accounting irregularity.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Russia's Yandex shares bounce after criticism of draft foreign ownership law

Jul 30, 2019
Russia's Yandex shares bounce after criticism of draft foreign ownership law
Companies using Facebook 'Like' button liable for data: EU court

Newstracker

Companies using Facebook 'Like' button liable for data: EU court

Jul 30, 2019
Russia's Deputy PM: draft bill capping foreign stake in IT firms 'destructive'

Newstracker

Russia's Deputy PM: draft bill capping foreign stake in IT firms 'destructive'

Jul 30, 2019
Global Markets: Brexit worries knock sterling; stocks slip

Newstracker

Global Markets: Brexit worries knock sterling; stocks slip

Jul 30, 2019
SEBI proposes tighter disclosure rules for proxy advisors

Newstracker

SEBI proposes tighter disclosure rules for proxy advisors

Jul 30, 2019
Spain’s BBVA placed under formal investigation in spying case

Newstracker

Spain’s BBVA placed under formal investigation in spying case

Jul 30, 2019

science

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019
India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019