Reuters 13 October, 2018 10:45 IST

Broadcom obtains antitrust clearance from the EU for its $19-billion deal

Broadcom Inc had earlier announced an $18.9 billion deal to buy US business software company CA Inc.

Chipmaker Broadcom Inc said on Friday it has obtained antitrust clearance from the European Union for its $19-billion deal to acquire software company CA Technologies Inc.

A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd, who announced on Monday an unsolicited bid to buy peer Qualcomm Inc for $103 billion, is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RC161E769B90

A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom. Reuters

Broadcom had on Wednesday said a memo, purportedly signed by the US Department of Defense and circulated among lawmakers calling for a review of the deal, was likely fake.

The chipmaker said here it now expects the deal to close on 5 November, as the clearance from the EU was the last regulatory hurdle.

Broadcom Inc had earlier in the year announced an $18.9 billion deal to buy US business software company CA Inc on Wednesday, venturing far beyond its realm of semiconductors and testing investors’ confidence in its Chief Executive Hock Tan’s dealmaking credentials.

