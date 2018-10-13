Chipmaker Broadcom Inc said on Friday it has obtained antitrust clearance from the European Union for its $19-billion deal to acquire software company CA Technologies Inc.

Broadcom had on Wednesday said a memo, purportedly signed by the US Department of Defense and circulated among lawmakers calling for a review of the deal, was likely fake.

The chipmaker said here it now expects the deal to close on 5 November, as the clearance from the EU was the last regulatory hurdle.

Broadcom Inc had earlier in the year announced an $18.9 billion deal to buy US business software company CA Inc on Wednesday, venturing far beyond its realm of semiconductors and testing investors’ confidence in its Chief Executive Hock Tan’s dealmaking credentials.