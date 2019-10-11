Friday, October 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

British inventor James Dyson cancels electric car project

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's James Dyson has cancelled his ambitious project to build an electric car, the centrepiece of a 2.5 billion pound ($3.1 billion) investment in technology, saying he could not see a way to make it commercially viable. Dyson said his engineers had built a "fantastic car" and that the project was not being closed due to any failures in research and development. "However, though we have tried very hard throughout the development process, we simply can no longer see a way to make it commercially viable," he said in an email to staff.


ReutersOct 11, 2019 00:19:16 IST

British inventor James Dyson cancels electric car project

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's James Dyson has cancelled his ambitious project to build an electric car, the centrepiece of a 2.5 billion pound ($3.1 billion) investment in technology, saying he could not see a way to make it commercially viable.

Dyson said his engineers had built a "fantastic car" and that the project was not being closed due to any failures in research and development.

"However, though we have tried very hard throughout the development process, we simply can no longer see a way to make it commercially viable," he said in an email to staff.

The company had tried to find a buyer for the project but had not succeeded, he said.

Dyson, billionaire inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, announced the project two years ago, building on the company's expertise in batteries and electric motors to developing a vehicle.

Singapore was selected a year ago as the location for a new plant to build the vehicle, which was targeted at markets in China and elsewhere in Asia.

The company had previously said it would build a new two-storey manufacturing facility in the city state, scheduled for completion in 2020, with the first cars rolling off production lines a year later.

Some 500 engineers were working on the project, mostly based at its site in Malmesbury and Hullavington in southwest England.

Dyson said the company was working to find alternative roles for as many of them as possible in its home business, which makes air purifiers, fans and hair dryers as well as cleaners.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Andrew MacAskill and Stephen Addison)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Deleted video

Deleted video

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Exclusive: Nasdaq cracks down on IPOs of small Chinese companies

Sep 30, 2019
Exclusive: Nasdaq cracks down on IPOs of small Chinese companies
Citing climate risk, investors bet against mortgage market

Newstracker

Citing climate risk, investors bet against mortgage market

Sep 30, 2019
ECB's Visco says new stimulus was necessary to counter deflation risk

Newstracker

ECB's Visco says new stimulus was necessary to counter deflation risk

Sep 29, 2019
BP preparing to announce CEO's plan to retire: Sky News

Newstracker

BP preparing to announce CEO's plan to retire: Sky News

Sep 29, 2019
SoftBank seeks help from its COO to turn WeWork around - Bloomberg

Newstracker

SoftBank seeks help from its COO to turn WeWork around - Bloomberg

Sep 28, 2019
U.S. labour judge rules that Tesla broke labour law

Newstracker

U.S. labour judge rules that Tesla broke labour law

Sep 28, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019