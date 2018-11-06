Tuesday, November 06, 2018 Back to
Reuters 06 November, 2018

British information watchdog refers Facebook's targeting methods to Irish data body

Ireland is the lead authority for Facebook under Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Britain’s information watchdog said it was referring outstanding issues about Facebook’s targeting and monitoring techniques to Ireland’s data watchdog, the lead authority for the social network under Europe’s strict data law.

Representational image. Reuters

Britain’s Information Commissioner’s Office issued Facebook with the maximum monetary penalty of 5,00,000 pounds last month for breaches of data protection law related to the harvesting of data by consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

In a report to parliament released on Tuesday, the watchdog said it was still in the process of referring other outstanding issues over Facebook and the way it monitors individuals’ browsing habits to the Irish Data Protection Commission.

