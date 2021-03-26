Fahad Hasin

If you are wondering which midrange smartphone you should pick up today, we can wholeheartedly recommend the all-new OPPO F19 Pro. We spent some time with this beautiful-looking smartphone and have only high praise for it, be it the videography skills or the quick charging and lots more. Read on to find out why you need the OPPO F19 Pro in your life.

1 – Start shooting your best videos

If you wondered when you’d have the budget to upgrade to a flagship smartphone and shoot brilliant videos, let us stop you right there. The OPPO F19 Pro is the answer to all your video shooting questions with its brilliant parameters.

Let’s start with AI Color Portrait Video. This AI-powered software feature lets you get the video portrait that you’ve always dreamed of by putting you in focus. We really enjoyed using the AI Color Portrait Video Mode and also tried the Dynamic Bokeh Video mode that focusses on the subject and blurs the rest of the background in a dynamic format that left everyone impressed.

Other superb features that we loved include the Dual-View Video that lets you record both sides of the camera simultaneously, so whether it’s recording your emotions as you play tour favourite game or shooting both sides of the team when playing outside, it’s all possible with the Dual-View Video feature. We foresee many interesting short videos and tutorials that people can make using this format.

2 – Capture brilliant images and wow the world

The 48MP AI Quad-Camera setup on OPPO F19 Pro helps you capture some brilliant images that you may never have thought possible. Enhanced by AI Scene Enhancement 2.0 that uses 20 different scenes to optimize and deliver the best results, you can be assured of getting the best pictures at all times.

We were keen to use AI Beautification 2.0 and AI Color Portrait to tweak our surroundings and selfies to get exactly the shot we had in mind. There’s also Dynamic Bokeh that we loved playing with that clicks a portrait and motion-blurs the background that you can use during the day or night to click some of your most memorable moments and #FlauntYourNights.

In fact, the OPPO F19 Pro also comes with Night Flare Portrait and Night Plus mode with three new filter options viz., Cosmopolitan, Astral and Dazzle that deliver crisp and clear night shots like never before. Altogether, the videography and images make the OPPO F19 Pro a brilliant buy just in themselves in our opinion.

3 – Charge as quickly as typing a comment

If you’re wondering how much battery will be consumed or how long it’ll take to charge the OPPO F19 Pro once its runs of juice, let us again put your worries to rest. Thanks to its 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology, you can charge your device fully in just 56 minutes. Mind you, this is after you’ve managed to exhaust the 4310 mAh battery that is geared to be your all-day companion. We tried and couldn’t do it despite our occasionally heavy usage.

The Flash Charge technology also means that just five minutes of charging is enough to let you browse Instagram for an hour, which is as long as it took us to type a proper comment. You can alternately talk for 3.2 hours or playback videos on for 2.9 hours with just five minutes of charging, which we find game changing.

4 – OPPO carries forward its design legacy

OPPO is known to deliver superb-looking smartphones in the midrange category and the OPPO F19 Pro carried forward that legacy with elan. We were most impressed with how thin and light the device felt in our hands. With 7.8mm thinness and just 172 grams in weight, the F19 Pro can be held for a long time in your hands without feeling heavy. We could watch entire movies on the device without feeling any discomfort whatsoever.

The one-piece quad-camera that comes in minimalist colours of Fluid Black and Crystal Silver (we used the latter) feels premium when you hold it. The Crystal Silver we used also comes with Reno Glow diamond-cutting technique that didn’t leave any fingerprints and looked amazing during the day and night.

5 - Performance and pricing that will please you

The OPPO F19 Pro uses the MediaTek Helio P95 processor that powers through every task you throw at the device without eating up the battery. Thanks to its System Performance Optimiser, the device stays on top of its game while delivering power and performance at all times. We were definitely impressed with how smooth everything felt while using the device.

Finally, it was the pricing that sealed the deal for us. The 8GB+128GB expandable upto 265 GB is priced at INR 21,490 and the phones 8GB+256GB variant is priced at INR 23,490. Both the variants are already up for sale and is available across mainline retailers, Amazon, Flipkart and other leading e-commerce platforms, bundled with attractive offers. Based on our usage, we can only recommend you get your hands on the OPPO F19 Pro right here and be ready to #FlauntYourNights in style.

