Thursday, November 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Brexit drove Tesla to pick Berlin over Britain for new factory - report

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain missed its chance to host the first European factory of U.S. electric vehicle pioneer Tesla because of Brexit, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in remarks reported on Wednesday.


ReutersNov 14, 2019 00:15:28 IST

Brexit drove Tesla to pick Berlin over Britain for new factory - report

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain missed its chance to host the first European factory of U.S. electric vehicle pioneer Tesla because of Brexit, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in remarks reported on Wednesday.

The company had earlier said it chose a location near Berlin for a new design centre and plant to make batteries, powertrains and vehicles, offering a major boost to the German capital.

Berlin's minister in charge of economic affairs, Ramona Pop, said the move could create 6,000 to 7,000 jobs in production alone, with hundreds or even thousands more in areas such as design, software or research.

"Brexit (uncertainty) made it too risky to put a Gigafactory in the UK," Musk told industry website Auto Express.

No one from Tesla was immediately available to comment.

Britain's vote to leave the European Union has hurt foreign investment because the country's future trading relationship with the EU is still not clear, more than three years after the referendum.

Britain holds a parliamentary election in December in a bid to break the impasse. Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said high levels of inward investment would return once terms of the withdrawal agreement have been settled.

Major carmakers such as Nissan have said a disorderly departure from the bloc, where companies face tariffs after leaving the EU without a transition deal, would be unsustainable and jeopardise its entire business model.

Britain's business minister Andrea Leadsom said the government was aware that the uncertainty over Brexit is causing investment to be put hold and that is why the upcoming election is needed.

"We need a Conservative government to get Brexit done with a deal and end the uncertainty," she said.

But the opposition Liberal Democrats said the decision shows Johnson's "deluded plans are already costing the country vital investment and making us all poorer".

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Edmund Blair and Stephen Addison)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Tinder-owner Match forecast hit by rising competition, shares down

Nov 06, 2019
Tinder-owner Match forecast hit by rising competition, shares down
Britain's AstraZeneca launches $1 billion China investment fund with CICC

Newstracker

Britain's AstraZeneca launches $1 billion China investment fund with CICC

Nov 06, 2019
Australia to press Facebook for details on Libra cryptocurrency - newspaper

Newstracker

Australia to press Facebook for details on Libra cryptocurrency - newspaper

Nov 06, 2019
Boeing CEO Muilenburg 'has done everything right,' says chairman

Newstracker

Boeing CEO Muilenburg 'has done everything right,' says chairman

Nov 06, 2019
Struggling Norwegian Air raises $272 million from share sale, bond issue

Newstracker

Struggling Norwegian Air raises $272 million from share sale, bond issue

Nov 06, 2019
Europe slow to standardise electric car charging - ChargePoint

Newstracker

Europe slow to standardise electric car charging - ChargePoint

Nov 06, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019