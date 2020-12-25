FP Trending

Breathe Easy Labs has launched made-in-India Karbon face masks with three-layered protection. The company says that the mask has been designed using material sourced from the US and Europe, which has been tested by NIOSH (The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) and is made from biotechnology-based patented fabric. The company claims that the fabric provides safety against airborne pathogens and viruses.

Speaking about the Karbon face mask, Breathe Easy CEO Barun Aggarwal said that the mask is self-sanitising, kills virus and bacteria, is durable, washable and reusable. While the N95 and other protective masks work on filtration mechanism to ensure protection against microbes, the Karbon face mask reportedly has an inner layer comprising high grade imported yarn with antimicrobial properties, which neutralises viruses and pathogens on contact.

As per the company statement, the first layer reduces the virus effect on contact while the double-knit second layer protects one from microbial infection and cuts down on the chance of secondary infection. The third (inner) layer, made of superior grade bio-yarn, maximizes protection (more than 95 percent, better than N95 masks) against airborne pollutants for a long duration.

Furthermore, the material of the mask is non-toxic that shields the skin with its moisturising properties, making it ideal for daily use.

Aggarwal said, "the Karbon face mask is a sustainable, comprehensive and economic choice against airborne infections. Although the N95 is a popular choice since it protects against airborne infection and the deadly virus, however, it needs to be discarded after a few hours of usage and is not reusable."