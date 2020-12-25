Friday, December 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Breathe Easy launches made-in-India Karbon face mask with self-sanitising technology

Karbon claims that the mask is self-sanitising, kills virus and bacteria, is durable, washable and reusable.


FP TrendingDec 25, 2020 13:12:24 IST

Breathe Easy Labs has launched made-in-India Karbon face masks with three-layered protection. The company says that the mask has been designed using material sourced from the US and Europe, which has been tested by NIOSH (The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) and is made from biotechnology-based patented fabric. The company claims that the fabric provides safety against airborne pathogens and viruses.

Speaking about the Karbon face mask, Breathe Easy CEO Barun Aggarwal said that the mask is self-sanitising, kills virus and bacteria, is durable, washable and reusable. While the N95 and other protective masks work on filtration mechanism to ensure protection against microbes, the Karbon face mask reportedly has an inner layer comprising high grade imported yarn with antimicrobial properties, which neutralises viruses and pathogens on contact.

Breathe Easy launches made-in-India Karbon face mask with self-sanitising technology

Karbon Face mask

As per the company statement, the first layer reduces the virus effect on contact while the double-knit second layer protects one from microbial infection and cuts down on the chance of secondary infection. The third (inner) layer, made of superior grade bio-yarn, maximizes protection (more than 95 percent, better than N95 masks) against airborne pollutants for a long duration.

Furthermore, the material of the mask is non-toxic that shields the skin with its moisturising properties, making it ideal for daily use.

Aggarwal said, "the Karbon face mask is a sustainable, comprehensive and economic choice against airborne infections. Although the N95 is a popular choice since it protects against airborne infection and the deadly virus, however, it needs to be discarded after a few hours of usage and is not reusable."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nokia N95

Oct 31, 2007
Nokia N95
N95 Now With Automatic Screen Rotation

N95 Now With Automatic Screen Rotation

Apr 19, 2008
Nokia Launches 5 New Phones

Nokia Launches 5 New Phones

Aug 29, 2007
Nokia N95 Gets Firmware Upgrade

Nokia N95 Gets Firmware Upgrade

Sep 10, 2008
Coronavirus Outbreak: Apple to donate N95 masks to healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients

Coronavirus

Coronavirus Outbreak: Apple to donate N95 masks to healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients

Mar 24, 2020
Nokia N95

Nokia N95

Apr 19, 2007

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020