Saturday, March 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Breakdancing opera star uses Instagram to promote classical music

KATOWICE, Poland (Reuters) - With close to 60,000 Instagram followers, Polish opera singer and breakdancer Jakub Jozef Orlinski says he is trying to use social media to break down cultural barriers and attract younger audiences to classical music. Only 5% of Poles aged 18-25 say classical music is their favourite music genre, compared to 12% across all age groups, a survey conducted by pollster CBOS in 2018 showed. "I do think that if we want to keep classical music alive it is important to find new tools," Orlinski, 29, told Reuters, referring to finding new audiences.


ReutersMar 14, 2020 02:15:19 IST

Breakdancing opera star uses Instagram to promote classical music

KATOWICE, Poland (Reuters) - With close to 60,000 Instagram followers, Polish opera singer and breakdancer Jakub Jozef Orlinski says he is trying to use social media to break down cultural barriers and attract younger audiences to classical music.

Only 5% of Poles aged 18-25 say classical music is their favourite music genre, compared to 12% across all age groups, a survey conducted by pollster CBOS in 2018 showed.

"I do think that if we want to keep classical music alive it is important to find new tools," Orlinski, 29, told Reuters, referring to finding new audiences.

Orlinski first became famous when a video of him performing Vivaldi's 'Vedro con mio diletto' went viral in 2017. In 2019, he released a video about how he pairs breakdancing with his career as a countertenor.

Orlinski has since been nominated at this year's prestigious International Opera Awards, known as the "Opera Oscars", for best solo recital recording. The winners of the Opera Awards are to be announced in May.

The singer says social media has helped him boost ticket sales for his shows, as well, even though he doesn't treat it as a business.

The director of a theatre in Frankfurt where Orlinski gave a concert last September told him it was only the third time in his theatre's history that all tickets had been sold out.

"There were so many young people...It is crazy!... Only because I do sometimes some Instagram stories," Orlinski said, adding that many of the young people write to him on social media to share their experiences.

Poles have recently received more recognition in the opera world.

Two Polish nationals, 67-year-old culture manager Waldemar Dabrowski and 56-year-old director Krzysztof Warlikowski won awards last year at the International Opera Awards.

(Reporting by Marcin Pulit, Malgorzata Wojtunik; Writing by Alicja Ptak; Editing by Joanna Plucinska and Gareth Jones)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

How the Democratic nominating battle could end in a messy 'brokered convention'

Feb 28, 2020
How the Democratic nominating battle could end in a messy 'brokered convention'
Turkish army retaliates against 'all known' Syrian government targets

Newstracker

Turkish army retaliates against 'all known' Syrian government targets

Feb 28, 2020
U.S. grants sanctions waiver to ease humanitarian trade to Iran via Swiss channel

Newstracker

U.S. grants sanctions waiver to ease humanitarian trade to Iran via Swiss channel

Feb 28, 2020
Syrian state TV says Israeli helicopters launch missiles at Syrian military points

Newstracker

Syrian state TV says Israeli helicopters launch missiles at Syrian military points

Feb 28, 2020
Cuba to deliver verdict in closely eyed dissident case next month

Newstracker

Cuba to deliver verdict in closely eyed dissident case next month

Feb 28, 2020
Tanker plane that crashed in Australia hit ground after low fire retardant drop - preliminary report

Newstracker

Tanker plane that crashed in Australia hit ground after low fire retardant drop - preliminary report

Feb 28, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020