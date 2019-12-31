Tuesday, December 31, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Brazil fines Facebook $1.6 million for improper sharing of user data

By Ricardo Brito BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Ministry of Justice said on Monday it fined U.S.


ReutersDec 31, 2019 00:18:51 IST

Brazil fines Facebook <img class=

By Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Ministry of Justice said on Monday it fined U.S. tech giant Facebook Inc 6.6 million reais ($1.6 million) for improperly sharing user data.

The ministry's department of consumer protection said it had found that data from 443,000 Facebook users was improperly made available to developers of an App called "thisisyourdigitallife."

The data was being shared for "questionable" purposes, the ministry said in a statement.

Facebook said in an emailed statement that it was evaluating its legal options regarding the case.

"We are focused on protecting people's privacy," the company said, adding that it had made changes that restricted "the information which App developers can access."

The ministry said the world's largest social network failed to provide users with adequate information regarding default privacy settings, particularly related to data of "friends" and "friends of friends."

The ministry said it launched the investigation following media reports of the misuse of data by political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica in 2018.

Facebook has 10 days to appeal the decision. The fine should be paid within 30 days.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Louise Heavens, Susan Fenton and Dan Grebler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Yuan and Aussie off four-month high, sterling ticks up

Dec 16, 2019
Yuan and Aussie off four-month high, sterling ticks up
Japan's corporate inflation expectations slump, keeps BOJ under pressure

Newstracker

Japan's corporate inflation expectations slump, keeps BOJ under pressure

Dec 16, 2019
Philippines hunts for survivors after quake levels trade building

Newstracker

Philippines hunts for survivors after quake levels trade building

Dec 16, 2019
U.S. Senate's Schumer wants Mulvaney, Bolton, others to testify in impeachment trial

Newstracker

U.S. Senate's Schumer wants Mulvaney, Bolton, others to testify in impeachment trial

Dec 16, 2019
UK's Hut Group raises one billion euros for expansion

Newstracker

UK's Hut Group raises one billion euros for expansion

Dec 16, 2019
Disney+ to debut late March in France in exclusive deal with Canal+

Newstracker

Disney+ to debut late March in France in exclusive deal with Canal+

Dec 16, 2019

science

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019