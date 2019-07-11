Thursday, July 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Branson's Virgin Orbit moves closer to commercial satellite launch

By Eric M. Johnson SEATTLE (Reuters) - Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit on Wednesday released a rocket from the wing of a modified Boeing 747 jetliner in mid-air in a key test of its high-altitude launch system for satellites, the company said. In the penultimate mission before Virgin Orbit offers commercial satellite launch services, the 70-foot (21.34 m) LauncherOne rocket cleanly separated from the jetliner at roughly 35,000 feet, the company said.

ReutersJul 11, 2019 00:15:36 IST

Bransons Virgin Orbit moves closer to commercial satellite launch

By Eric M. Johnson

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit on Wednesday released a rocket from the wing of a modified Boeing 747 jetliner in mid-air in a key test of its high-altitude launch system for satellites, the company said.

In the penultimate mission before Virgin Orbit offers commercial satellite launch services, the 70-foot (21.34 m) LauncherOne rocket cleanly separated from the jetliner at roughly 35,000 feet, the company said.

The rocket, loaded with water and antifreeze to simulate the weight of fuel, crashed as planned into the Mojave Desert as the jetliner, nicknamed Cosmic Girl, continued on its flight path.

Dan Hart, chief executive officer of Virgin Orbit, told Reuters the test was a "capstone" event on the company's path to making orbital satellite placement "almost routine."

"This test puts us into a pre-launch posture," Hart said. Assembly of Virgin's first commercial rocket will finish this month, and the company plans to launch test satellites into orbit this summer, he said.

Competition is fierce among Virgin Orbit, Firefly and U.S.-New Zealand company Rocket Lab, which are designing smaller or non-traditional systems to inject smaller satellites into orbit and meet growing demand.

Virgin Orbit has fallen slightly behind Rocket Lab, which has already completed six orbital launches, though Virgin Orbit says its rocket can haul about twice the weight.

BUYING STRATOLAUNCH?

Hart said acquisitions or mergers could play a role in Virgin Orbit's growth strategy and did not rule out buying assets of Stratolaunch.

Stratolaunch designed a larger aircraft-and-rocket combo system, but Reuters reported the company is shutting operations while looking to sell its assets including the world's largest airplane by wingspan.

"We've had discussions in the past, but there's not a lot of activity there at the moment," the Virgin Orbit executive said.

Virgin Orbit's subsidiary VOX Space LLC is selling launches using the same mid-air launch system to the U.S. military, with a first mission slated for early next year.

'LAUNCH AT ANYTIME'

Virgin Orbit said last month it plans to bring its satellite launch system to Japan in partnership with airline operator ANA Holdings Inc <9202.T>, which will provide maintenance and possibly aircraft.

That launch location will join other sites including the United States, Guam and United Kingdom, which Virgin Orbit says will provide satellite makers and governments more flexibility.

High-altitude launches, Hart said, allow satellites to be placed in their intended orbit more efficiently and minimize weather-related cancellations.

"The responsiveness of an air-launch platform is unparalleled," he said. "We can launch at any time, to any orbit (Earth or Moon) and from anywhere in the world."

Hart said there are many other benefits of launching rockets from a traditional airplane. Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl takes off from a runway, so there is no launch pad maintenance and the company is not competing for time slots to schedule missions.

(Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Alistair Bell)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Newstracker

Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi Abha airport: TV

Jun 30, 2019
Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi Abha airport: TV
Sudan security forces raid opposition group office ahead of protest

Newstracker

Sudan security forces raid opposition group office ahead of protest

Jun 30, 2019
Trump says China trade talks 'back on track', new tariffs on hold

Newstracker

Trump says China trade talks 'back on track', new tariffs on hold

Jun 30, 2019
Dutch queen criticized over meeting with Saudi prince

Newstracker

Dutch queen criticized over meeting with Saudi prince

Jun 30, 2019
Ball in Europe's court on nuclear deal's future: Iranian state TV

Newstracker

Ball in Europe's court on nuclear deal's future: Iranian state TV

Jun 30, 2019
Ship carrying waste arrives back in Canada from the Philippines

Newstracker

Ship carrying waste arrives back in Canada from the Philippines

Jun 30, 2019

science

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 10, 2019
Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Animal Behaviour

Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Jul 10, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

Jul 10, 2019
Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Astronomy

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Jul 08, 2019