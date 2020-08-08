FP Studio

OPPO, one of the leading smart device manufacturers, across the globe recently diversified its bouquet of IoT product offerings with its much-awaited smartwatch series - the OPPO Watch Series. Available in two variants the 41mm and the 46mm, these smartwatches will transform the landscape for smart devices and will attract the smartwatch lovers with its intriguing design and brilliant features.

Be it the ergonomic design to stellar smartphone features to superior quality TWS headphones, OPPO has never failed to deliver on its commitment and delivered some of the marvellous technological innovations that has left its consumers amazed. The OPPO Watch series reflects this sheer commitment. With several smartphones on the market, OPPO still delivers products that stands out in the market at an amazing price point. We have got 46mm variant for OPPO Watch with us, let’s find out what key features this device has to offer and how has it led to a wave of excitement amongst consumers?



Let's talk about specs

For starters, the brand has paid attention to most smartwatch wearers' pain point - the battery life and its display. The smartwatch comes with Watch VOOC flash charging technology, which lets you charge your smartwatch in a superfast and safe manner. Equipped with its own dual chip endurance system, the smartwatch switches between its Qualcomm SnapDragon Wear 3100 and Ambiq Apollo3 SoC facilitating the Power Saver Mode and Smart Mode that enables high performance and energy efficiency. It takes just 75 minutes to reach a full charge and 15 minutes to reach 46%. With just 15 minutes spent plugged in, you get an incredible 16 hours of wear time.

The smartwatch comes equipped with an industry’s first AMOLED Dual-Curved Display which is usually observed in premium flagship smartphones. With its 1.91” display, the sleek curved surface covers 100% of DCI-P3 color gamut. The screen has a 402x476 resolution and 326 ppi pixel density, meeting retina screen standards with its rich details. Also, for brightness of the screen can reach 500 nits and can be optimized up to 1000 nits so that users don't have to squint their eyes access their smartphone even in bright daylight.

Watch Out! The all-new #OPPOWatch goes live for sale in just 3 more days! It’s Flexible Dual-Curved Display has been #DesignedToImpress and is sure to captivate you! Stay tuned! First sale on 10th August 2020. Pre-order now! Know more: https://t.co/QxmlkzspOL pic.twitter.com/inGzFhxSmt — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 7, 2020



OPPO has outdone itself with this smartwatch on many levels. But besides creating a feature-rich device, it's shown its care for making customers smile with little details and fun too. Balloons on the watch face can be tapped to pop. Watch faces even allow easy edits with widgets that can be switched out with a simple press and hold so you can keep changing it up and finding new ways to explore and enjoy your device.

If you thought this is all this smart wearable has to offer, you'd be wrong.

An OS made for the wrist

The smartphone maker is clearly pulling out all the stops as the beautifully-designed device hits the market with the WearOS by Google™. This partnership adapts core Google™ apps and services for the wrist. It combines it with OPPO's strong aesthetic from the ColorOS for smartphones for a pairing that delivers incredible functionality with just a few taps.



Besides this the device comes with Google Fit™ support that offers multiple exercise modes, heart rate monitoring, sleep management that keeps a tab on your health and fitness. Its heart rate monitoring function will keep an eye on your heartbeat – whether during exercise or at rest – giving you a very accurate representation of your heart health. If you constantly wake up feeling groggy or sleepy, OPPO ensures that the Watch helps you monitor your sleeping pattern, and gives you a detailed insight into what is missing. And for the lazy bums out there, the OPPO Watch serves a healthy dose of get-up reminders to keep you on your toes. Also, consumers can keep a track of their daily activities like step count, calories burned, workout time and etc. Even if user is stuck in some work, they can have a short workout session with the pre-installed 5 Minutes Workouts app that provides audio visual guidance for quick fitness programmes.

A functional, minimalist design

When it comes to chic design and stellar looks, you know the OPPO watch has got the whole package. The smartwatch also employs a 6-series aluminium alloy frame and SCHOTT Xensation 3D Glass to ensure maximum durability. The unique one-button strap design is practical and user-friendly while the option for multiple watch faces and interchangeable straps makes watch fashion trendy and fun in a whole new way. Now, you can show off your style and personality by snapping a pic of your outfit and letting the AI imaging invent a chic watch face to match your look. Plus, with 5ATM water-proofing, you can stop worrying about water damage too!

A HUGE experience at a small price tag.

The corrosion-resistant six series aluminium-alloy body has two variants. Priced for just Rs. 19,990/-, 46mm variant comes in Black and Glossy Gold colours whereas priced at Rs. 14,990/-, the 41mm option comes in Black, Rose Gold and Silver Mist. It's definitely the best smartwatch series you can get your hands on right now.

This is Partnered content.