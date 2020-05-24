Sunday, May 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Bouygues says France should postpone 5G auction to year-end because of COVID-19

PARIS (Reuters) - France should postpone its planned auction of 5G frequencies to late 2020 or early 2021 because of uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus crisis, the head of one of France's top conglomerates said on Saturday. In February, French telecoms regulator Arcep had said it was hoping to award the 5G licences by June, but after France went into virus lockdown mid-March, Arcep postponed the sale and said a new date would depend on the progression of the health crisis. "We need to push back the auction date simply because the economic world today is not the same as it was early March, when the terms of the auction were set," Martin Bouygues, CEO of Bouygues Telecom's parent company, said in the French daily Le Figaro.


ReutersMay 24, 2020 00:16:19 IST

Bouygues says France should postpone 5G auction to year-end because of COVID-19

PARIS (Reuters) - France should postpone its planned auction of 5G frequencies to late 2020 or early 2021 because of uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus crisis, the head of one of France's top conglomerates said on Saturday.

In February, French telecoms regulator Arcep had said it was hoping to award the 5G licences by June, but after France went into virus lockdown mid-March, Arcep postponed the sale and said a new date would depend on the progression of the health crisis.

"We need to push back the auction date simply because the economic world today is not the same as it was early March, when the terms of the auction were set," Martin Bouygues, CEO of Bouygues Telecom's parent company, said in the French daily Le Figaro.

Bouygues Telecom, Free Mobile, Orange and SFR had already submitted tender package for some frequencies in February.

"It is true that telecoms operators have escaped the crisis relatively unscathed, but is it reasonable to think they can buy frequencies for which the price was set early this year, when the economy was booming, while now it looks like 2020 growth may fall 8% and the recession will no doubt last?" he said.

He said the pandemic had shown that it is essential for everyone to have an internet connection and that citizens may find it more important to have 4G in every region of France than to have 5G in the big cities.

He added that while 5G holds a lot of promise, the technology is far from mature and that for a wider audience the truly innovative applications will not arrive before 2023-24.

He added that Bouygues would take part in the 5G auction whenever it is held.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by David Evans and Ros Russell)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Stock market rally pauses, bonds edge higher on fears of second virus wave

May 13, 2020
Stock market rally pauses, bonds edge higher on fears of second virus wave
S&P 500 ends lower on fears of virus resurgence in economic reopening

Newstracker

S&P 500 ends lower on fears of virus resurgence in economic reopening

May 13, 2020
Oil rises as OPEC looks to deepen, extend supply cuts

Newstracker

Oil rises as OPEC looks to deepen, extend supply cuts

May 13, 2020
S&P 500 tumbles on fears of virus resurgence in economic reopening

Newstracker

S&P 500 tumbles on fears of virus resurgence in economic reopening

May 13, 2020
White House directs staff to wear masks after officials contract coronavirus

Newstracker

White House directs staff to wear masks after officials contract coronavirus

May 13, 2020
Asian stocks set to slip on coronavirus fears, vaccine timing

Newstracker

Asian stocks set to slip on coronavirus fears, vaccine timing

May 13, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020