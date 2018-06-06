Boult Audio has launched its latest in-ear headphones with mic, name StormX, at Rs 1,199.

The headphones are wireless and the company claims that the ear loop or in-ear design reduces disturbance, passively cancels noise and does not let the earphones fall of easily.

The cables are protected by kevlar and extra layers of rubber.

The ear tips of the earphones are angled and do not need constant adjustment, says Boult Audio.

The earphones are said to be sweat-proof as they are IPX5 certified which means that the device will work even if it gets sprayed with "water jets" from any direction. Boult Audio states that it can block up to 37 db of ambient noise.

It claims that it has micro woofers which give extra base.

The StormX supposedly delivers seven hours of uninterrupted music on a single charge.

The portable device comes with a carry case which is made out of EVA on the outside. It also comes with two extra ear buds and a USB cable.

StormX comes in two colours: Black and white.

The earphone drivers are 9.2 mm and support all major smartphone platforms. It weighs a mere 13 g.