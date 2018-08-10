The new Bose QC35 II noise cancellation headphones have been updated with Amazon Alexa integration. This means, with the update, Bose QC35 II users can now command Alexa by directly speaking into the headphone.

While at the time of launch, the Bose headphones already came with a dedicated Google Assistant button on them, the update to integrate Amazon Alexa is new. Now, according to your settings, the same action button on the headphone can be used to activate Alexa.

In order to get Alexa on board with the Bose QC35 II, you will need to update your Bose Connect app (which accompanies the headphones), and install a new firmware version from the updated Bose Connect app.

Once that is done, when you head to My Options section, you will now see Amazon Alexa as one of the listed options.

Make sure you have the Amazon Alexa app installed on your device before you run thr process, or else the Bose Connect app will prompt you to first install the Alexa app and then move on with the process. Now you are pretty much done, just hit the Action button on the headphone to start your interaction with Alexa.

With the latest development, the Bose QC35 II now performs three different functions via the action button, there is activating Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, as well as to change the noise cancellation settings from high to low or completely disable noise cancellation on the headphones.

The Bose QC35 II headphones are available for purchase on Flipkart at the price of Rs 29,363.