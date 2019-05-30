Thursday, May 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphone 700 housing eight microphones to sell at $399 from June

Bose Headphone 700 will also have support for Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa as well as Google's Assistant

tech2 News StaffMay 30, 2019 11:05:12 IST

Bose is quite a well-known name when it comes to noise cancelling headphones. Its QuietComfort series of headphones are one of the most popular noise cancelling headphones out there. Building on this brand's performance and design sensibilities, Bose has announced its new Noise Cancelling Headphone 700.

The Bose NC Headphone 700 is targetted for everyday office use and will go on sale from 30 June for $399.95.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphone 700 housing eight microphones to sell at 9 from June

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. Image: Bose

The Bose Noise Canceling Headphone 700 features as many as eight microphones inside it to provide added noise cancellation and improve voice pickup. The focus here is to improve voice communication in a way that makes you "magically transform the same public spaces into private rooms for talking with friends, family, and virtual personal assistants," according to Bose. The eight microphones allow your voice to be isolated from the ambient sound. Bose claims that this will allow you to continue your phone conversations despite there being competing sound, rush-hour traffic or loud sounds around subways.

According to Bose, the six microphones are meant to cancel noise and two of them combine with two others to improve voice pickup. To be more technical, "A beamform-array isolates your speech, suppressing everything else that’s audible. A rejection-array adds a second line of defence, tracking then blocking the most disruptive remaining sound — from a coffee grinder to other dialogue nearby. It all happens in real-time," said the Bose release.

Along with the noise cancelling chops, the Bose Headphone 700 will also have support for Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa as well as Google's Assistant. It comes with three buttons on the cans, one for adjusting noise cancellation level, one for turning the headphone on or off and the third one to activate the voice assistants. Capacitive touch can be used for tasks such as answering or ending calls, adjusting volume levels, playing or pausing or skipping tracks.

Bose Headphone 700 promises 20-hour battery life for all-day use and can be folded flat after twisting of the ear cups to be stored in a hard case.

There is no idea what the Indian pricing of the latest Bose Headphone 700 would be, but it surely won't be coming cheap. In case you want to pre-order, you can do so on the Bose product page. It is expected to sell in two colours, black and silver.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications


also see

NewsTracker

Four new SC judges take oath of office administered by Ranjan Gogoi, apex court reaches fully sanctioned strength for first time since 2008

May 24, 2019
Four new SC judges take oath of office administered by Ranjan Gogoi, apex court reaches fully sanctioned strength for first time since 2008
Supreme Court refuses to direct Uttar Pradesh Police to further investigate 2018 Hapur lynching case

NewsTracker

Supreme Court refuses to direct Uttar Pradesh Police to further investigate 2018 Hapur lynching case

May 28, 2019
Govt clears names of Justices Aniruddha Bose, AS Bopanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant for elevation to Supreme Court

NewsTracker

Govt clears names of Justices Aniruddha Bose, AS Bopanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant for elevation to Supreme Court

May 22, 2019
Mamata Banerjee reshuffles West Bengal cabinet after LS poll drubbing; Suvendu Adhikary, Bratya Basu get additional portfolios

NewsTracker

Mamata Banerjee reshuffles West Bengal cabinet after LS poll drubbing; Suvendu Adhikary, Bratya Basu get additional portfolios

May 28, 2019
Remembering Ramkinkar Baij, the legendary sculptor who laughed at critics and leaking roofs alike

ArtAndCulture

Remembering Ramkinkar Baij, the legendary sculptor who laughed at critics and leaking roofs alike

May 26, 2019
Jadavpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019:

NewsTracker

Jadavpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019:

May 24, 2019

science

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

May 29, 2019
New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019
Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

Antibiotic Resistance

Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

May 28, 2019
How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

Agriculture

How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

May 28, 2019