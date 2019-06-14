tech2 News Staff

Bose has launched a pair of premium sunglasses called Bose Frames in India. Apart from being a sunglass, it packs in other features including wireless headphones, microphone and Bose’s audio AR functionality. The Bose Frames starts selling from 20 June at few resellers and official Bose stores.

The Bose Frames is priced at Rs 21,900 and it comes in two size variants including the square and angled Alto and the smaller Rondo. Weighing at only 45 gm, Bose claims that the lenses block up to 99 percent of UVA/UVB rays. The lenses can be replaced with other lenses from the official Frames accessories that includes a Blue gradient non-polarised lens for both the sizes. There’s also separate polarised options for both the models including Mirrored Silver for the Alto and Mirrored Rose Gold for the Rondo. These lenses fall in the Bose Frames Lens Collection where the non-polarised lens is priced at Rs 1,990 whereas the polarised lens costs Rs 2,990.

Inside the Bose Frames, each arm has an audio system on the temples that delivers wireless audio, including a microphone and there’s a multi-function button on the right. It can be used for Google Assistant and Siri commands, power and pairing, calls and commands, or pausing and skipping songs. It has a companion app named Bose Connect that gives more controls and software updates.

It also comes with Bose’s audio augmented reality feature. It’s not the typical visual AR experience that you’re expecting but only an audio experience. The company says the sunglasses will know “where you are and what you're facing using a 9-axis head motion sensor and the GPS from your iOS or Android device.” The feature is said to add a layer of audio using Bose AR apps that can be downloaded from the Bose Connect app.

The Bose Frames has a lithium battery and the company says that it can run up to 3.5 hours on continuous playback and 12 hours on standby. It will take about two hours to fully recharge the device.

