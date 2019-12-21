Saturday, December 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Boeing's test capsule fails in mission to space station

By Joey Roulette CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) - Boeing Co's new astronaut capsule on Friday failed to reach the orbit of the International Space Station, U.S


ReutersDec 21, 2019 00:15:56 IST

Boeings test capsule fails in mission to space station

By Joey Roulette

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) - Boeing Co's new astronaut capsule on Friday failed to reach the orbit of the International Space Station, U.S. space agency NASA said, cutting short a critical unmanned test mission in the embattled aerospace giant's race to send humans to the station.

The CST-100 Starliner astronaut capsule successfully launched earlier from Cape Canaveral in Florida, but an automated timer error prevented the spacecraft from reaching the orbit that would have put it on track to meet up with the space station.

The debut journey to the space station was a milestone test for Boeing , which is vying with SpaceX to revive NASA's human spaceflight capabilities. SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule carried out its unmanned test flight to the space station in March.

The thwarted mission took place as Boeing, whose shares dropped about 1% in morning trading, sought an engineering and public relations win in a year punctuated by a corporate crisis over a ban on its 737 MAX jetliner following fatal crashes.

The plan was now for the capsule to head back to Earth, landing at White Sands, New Mexico on Sunday, Boeing's space chief executive Jim Chilton said.

This is the landing site that would have been used if the capsule had completed its planned week-long stay at the space station.

The craft had burned too much fuel to risk trying to land at the International Space Station at this point, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

PRE-DAWN LAUNCH

The spacecraft, a cone-shaped pod with seats for seven astronauts, blasted off from Cape Canaveral at 6:36 a.m. (1136 GMT) atop an Atlas V rocket from Boeing-Lockheed Martin Corp's United Launch Alliance.

Minutes after liftoff, Starliner detached from the main rocket booster, aiming for a rendezvous some 254 miles (409 km) into space on Saturday morning with the space station.

Both Boeing and NASA said the capsule was in a stable position despite not reaching its intended orbit.

"We did obviously have some challenges today. When the spacecraft separated from the launch vehicle we did not get the orbital insertion burn that we were hoping for," Bridenstine said.

He said the timer error caused the capsule to burn much of its fuel too soon, preventing it from reaching the desired orbit. NASA and Boeing made attempts to manually override the automated errors, but two satellites obstructed its communication signals, he said.

"The challenge here has to do with automation," Bridenstine said of the unmanned craft, adding that if astronauts had been on board they would have been able to override the automated system that caused the error.

Nicole Mann, one of three astronauts slated to fly on Boeing's first crewed flight test, told the news conference, "We are looking forward to flying on Starliner. We don't have any safety concerns."

​ NASA astronaut Mike Fincke added, "Had we been on board, we could have given the flight control team more options on what to do in this situation."

SPACE RACE SETBACK

The test is one of the most daunting milestones required by NASA's Commercial Crew Program to certify the capsule for eventual human spaceflight - a long-delayed goal set back years by development hurdles from both Boeing and SpaceX.

In November, a blistering government watchdog report found Boeing received an "unnecessary" contract boost from NASA.

Boeing was awarded $4.2 billion and Elon Musk's SpaceX $2.5 billion by the U.S. space agency in 2014 to develop separate capsule systems capable of ferrying astronauts to the space station from American soil for the first time since the U.S. Space Shuttle was retired from service in 2011.

SpaceX declined to comment on the Boeing launch result on Friday.

The program, primarily meant to end America's reliance on Russia's space program for rides to the space station, had initially expected its first crewed flights on Starliner and SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule in late 2017.

Design and safety concerns for both vehicles have led to delays.

The current target date for the first crewed flight is planned for mid-2020 for Boeing and SpaceX.

Occupying one of Starliner's astronaut seats on Friday was a mannequin named Rosie, outfitted with sensors to measure the pressure a real astronaut would endure on ascent to the space station and during hypersonic re-entry back through Earth's atmosphere.

If the mission had gone to plan, the Starliner would have stayed at the space station before beginning its return to Earth on Dec. 28.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette in Cape Canaveral and Gabriella Borter in New York; Writing by Frances Kerry; Editing by Frances Kerry and Alistair Bell)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Sudan has 5,000 troops in Yemen, down from 15,000

Dec 09, 2019
Sudan has 5,000 troops in Yemen, down from 15,000
Merkel's party blasts SPD before coalition talks

Newstracker

Merkel's party blasts SPD before coalition talks

Dec 09, 2019
Slovak police charge three with putting public in danger over deadly gas explosion

Newstracker

Slovak police charge three with putting public in danger over deadly gas explosion

Dec 09, 2019
Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Newstracker

Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Dec 09, 2019
Nippon Steel may cut more blast furnaces to reduce costs

Newstracker

Nippon Steel may cut more blast furnaces to reduce costs

Dec 09, 2019
Lebanon's Hariri reemerges as PM candidate as Khatib withdraws

Newstracker

Lebanon's Hariri reemerges as PM candidate as Khatib withdraws

Dec 09, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019