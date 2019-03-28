Thursday, March 28, 2019Back to
Boeing has finally unveiled a 737 MAX software fix following the fatal crashes

Boeing has worked out the software fix on the 737 MAX to prevent future malfunctions.

ReutersMar 28, 2019 10:02:31 IST

Boeing Co said on Wednesday it had reprogrammed software on its 737 MAX to prevent erroneous data from triggering an anti-stall system that is facing mounting scrutiny in the wake of two deadly nose-down crashes in the past five months.

The Boeing 737 series first entered production in 1967

The plane-maker said the anti-stall system, which is believed to have repeatedly forced the nose lower in at least one of the accidents, in Indonesia last October, would only do so once per event after sensing a problem, giving pilots more control.

It will also be disabled if two airflow sensors that measure key flight data offer widely different readings, Boeing said, confirming details reported by Reuters on Tuesday.

“We are going to do everything that we can do to ensure that accidents like these never happen again,” Mike Sinnett, Vice President for Product Strategy and Future Airplane Development told reporters on Wednesday at a Boeing facility near Seattle.

