Boeing claims to have successfully tested an updated 737 MAX software

The company CEO joined a test flight of an updated MCAS anti-stall software on the 737 MAX jetliner.

ReutersApr 04, 2019 10:14:33 IST

Boeing Co said on Wednesday its chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, had joined a test flight on a 737 MAX 7 jetliner for a demonstration of updated MCAS anti-stall software.

An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, U.S. Image: Reuters.

The software is at the centre of investigations in the crash of Ethiopian Flight 302 last month and a Lion Air accident in Indonesia five months earlier. Both involved the slightly larger 737 MAX 8 model, which features the same cockpit.

During Wednesday’s test flight, the flight crew performed different scenarios to test failure conditions, Boeing said.

“The software update worked as designed, and the pilots landed safely at Boeing Field (near Seattle),” it said in a statement.

“Boeing will conduct additional test and demo flights as we continue to work to demonstrate that we have identified and appropriately addressed all certification requirements. We will submit the update for FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) review once that work has been completed in the coming weeks.”

Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


