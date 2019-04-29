Monday, April 29, 2019Back to
Boeing claims to be making progress in certifying grounded 737 MAX jets

Test pilots made 146 737 MAX flights totaling roughly 246 hours of air time with the updated software.

ReutersApr 29, 2019 19:10:50 IST

Boeing Co said on Monday it was making steady progress to certify its grounded 737 MAX jets with a software update and completed a final flight test prior to the certification flight.

The Boeing 737 series first entered production in 1967.

“Test pilots have made 146 737 MAX flights totaling roughly 246 hours of air time with the updated software, and nearly 90 percent of our 50-plus MAX operators around the globe have experienced the software update themselves during one of our simulator sessions,” Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said.

Muilenburg will face shareholders on Monday for the first time since two fatal crashes that led to the 737 MAX’s grounding worldwide and triggered investigations, lawsuits and a sharp loss in share value.

