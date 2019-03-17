Sunday, March 17, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Boeing 737 MAX to likely get upgraded software patch in the coming 10 days: Report

Boeing has been working on a software upgrade for an anti-stall system and pilot displays.

Reuters Mar 17, 2019 14:45:17 IST

Boeing Co plans to release upgraded software for its 737 MAX in a week to 10 days, sources familiar with the matter said.

Boeing 737 MAX to likely get upgraded software patch in the coming 10 days: Report

The Boeing 737 series first entered production in 1967

The US planemaker has been working on a software upgrade for an anti-stall system and pilot displays on its fastest-selling jetliner in the wake of the deadly Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October.

Similarities between the flight path in the Lion Air incident and Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines crash have raised fresh questions about the system, but so far there is no evidence on whether the same software is again a potential issue.

Asked about the timeline, first reported by AFP, a Boeing spokesman referred to a statement on Monday that the upgrade would be deployed across the 737 MAX fleet in the coming weeks.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science
Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8
Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

also see

NewsTracker

China orders domestic airlines to ground all Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft after Ethiopian Airlines crash

Mar 11, 2019
China orders domestic airlines to ground all Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft after Ethiopian Airlines crash
Boeing 737 MAX planes: DGCA to soon issue safety instructions for domestic carriers

NewsTracker

Boeing 737 MAX planes: DGCA to soon issue safety instructions for domestic carriers

Mar 11, 2019
Boeing 737 Max aircraft: SpiceJet says all additional DGCA safety measures put in place

NewsTracker

Boeing 737 Max aircraft: SpiceJet says all additional DGCA safety measures put in place

Mar 12, 2019
Boeing suspends deliveries of fastest-selling Max 737 jets but continues production of aircraft

Newstracker

Boeing suspends deliveries of fastest-selling Max 737 jets but continues production of aircraft

Mar 15, 2019
Ethiopian Airlines crash: DGCA to conduct safety assessment of Boeing 737 MAX planes operational in India, says Suresh Prabhu

NewsTracker

Ethiopian Airlines crash: DGCA to conduct safety assessment of Boeing 737 MAX planes operational in India, says Suresh Prabhu

Mar 11, 2019
SpiceJet cancels 14 flights as DGCA grounds Boeing 737 MAX aircraft; to operate additional flights from Thursday

NewsTracker

SpiceJet cancels 14 flights as DGCA grounds Boeing 737 MAX aircraft; to operate additional flights from Thursday

Mar 13, 2019

science
Measles Vaccination Day: What you should know about MR, anti-vaxxer trend in India

Anti-Vaccine Movement

Measles Vaccination Day: What you should know about MR, anti-vaxxer trend in India

Mar 16, 2019
Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Pi for all

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Mar 14, 2019
NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Moon Rocks

NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Mar 14, 2019
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Climate Peace

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Mar 14, 2019