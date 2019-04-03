Wednesday, April 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Boeing 737 MAX software re-engaged multiple times prior to crash; sources say

The anti-stall software on the Boeing 737 MAX re-activated itself in spite of being turned off.

ReutersApr 03, 2019 17:34:29 IST

Boeing anti-stall software on a doomed Ethiopian Airlines jet re-engaged as many as four times after the crew initially turned it off due to suspect data from an airflow sensor, two people familiar with the matter said.

Boeing 737 MAX software re-engaged multiple times prior to crash; sources say

The Boeing 737 series first entered production in 1967.

It was not immediately clear whether the crew had chosen to re-deploy the system, which pushes the nose of the Boeing 737 MAX downwards, but one person with knowledge of the matter said investigators were studying the possibility that the software had kicked in again without human intervention.

A Boeing spokeswoman declined to comment. Ethiopian investigators were not immediately available for comment.

Boeing’s anti-stall software known as MCAS is at the centre of investigations into both the Ethiopian Airlines crash last month and a Lion Air accident in Indonesia in October that together killed nearly 350 people.

People familiar with the investigation have said the anti-stall software - which automatically pushes the aircraft’s nose down to guard against a loss of lift - was activated by erroneous ‘angle of attack’ data from a single sensor.

The investigation has now turned towards how MCAS was initially disabled by pilots following an emergency checklist procedure but then appeared to repeatedly start working again before the jet plunged to the ground, the people said.

A directive issued after the Indonesian crash instructed pilots to use cut-out switches to disengage the system in the event of problems and leave it switched off.

Doing so does not shut down the MCAS system completely but severs an electrical link between the software and aircraft systems, a person familiar with the technology said.

Airplane engine parts are seen at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Image: Reuters.

Airplane engine parts are seen at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Image: Reuters.

Investigators are studying whether there are any conditions under which MCAS could re-activate itself automatically, without the pilots reversing the cut-out manoeuvre. Boeing is in the midst of upgrading the software while adding extra training.

A preliminary report is expected within days.

The pilots manoeuvred the plane back upwards at least two times before hitting the stabilizer cut-out switches to disable the system, the other person familiar with the matter said.

However, initial flight data indicates the aircraft was not in a “neutral” attitude when pilots hit the stabilizer cutout switches to disable the MCAS system, the person added, making the situation harder to manage.

After the pilots turned off MCAS, the airplane over the next few minutes gained roughly 2,000 feet, but dived into the ground after the renewed succession of nose-down inputs from MCAS.

None of the parties involved in the investigation was available for comment.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10


also see

NewsTracker

Boeing to make safety feature standard on troubled 737 Max jets, new equipment will alert pilots of faulty info from key sensors

Mar 22, 2019
Boeing to make safety feature standard on troubled 737 Max jets, new equipment will alert pilots of faulty info from key sensors
Discoveries about Indonesia plane crash put pressure on Ethiopia probe; experts suspect faulty automated systems on both flights

NewsTracker

Discoveries about Indonesia plane crash put pressure on Ethiopia probe; experts suspect faulty automated systems on both flights

Mar 20, 2019
Engine problem forces Boeing 737 MAX being ferried to California to make emergency landing in Orlando

NewsTracker

Engine problem forces Boeing 737 MAX being ferried to California to make emergency landing in Orlando

Mar 27, 2019
Ethiopian Airlines crash: Boeing invites pilots, regulators to briefing as company looks to return 737 MAX to service

NewsTracker

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Boeing invites pilots, regulators to briefing as company looks to return 737 MAX to service

Mar 25, 2019
Boeing, FAA say more time needed to finish changes in flight-control system of troubled 737 Max

NewsTracker

Boeing, FAA say more time needed to finish changes in flight-control system of troubled 737 Max

Apr 03, 2019
Boeing reshuffles top engineers amid 737 MAX crisis; 300 models grounded, delivery of about 5,000 planes on hold

NewsTracker

Boeing reshuffles top engineers amid 737 MAX crisis; 300 models grounded, delivery of about 5,000 planes on hold

Mar 20, 2019

science

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Black Hole

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Apr 03, 2019
Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Neuroscience

Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Apr 02, 2019
Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Life on Earth

Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Apr 02, 2019
Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Methane on Mars

Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Apr 02, 2019