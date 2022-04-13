Mehul Das

One of India’s fastest-growing wearables and audio companies, Boat, has launched a new pair of True Wireless (TWS) earbuds, the Airdopes 500 ANC. Slated to go on sale from the 14th of April, 2022, these TWS earbuds come equipped with ANC and the latest Bluetooth standard.

As the name suggests, the Airdopes 500 ANC come with active noise cancellation and has been priced at Rs 3,999. Earbuds with decent ANC features is practically unheard of at this price point, so it will be interesting to see how Boat has actually implemented its ANC solutions.

The earbuds have been listed on a microsite on Amazon before they go up for sale.

The Airdopes 500 ANC come equipped with an 8mm driver and pair using Bluetooth 5.2 and have IWP (Instant Wake & Pair) feature. The buds also support active noise cancellation up to 35 dB, and have a couple of different modes for allowing ambient sound to flow in.

This is possible thanks to the dedicated low-latency mode and the ambient mode that these stemless earbuds come with. The low-latency mode, also being touted as “Beast Mode” should be great for gaming.

In order to improve the voice call qualities, the Airdopes 500 ANC also come equipped with a quad-speaker setup with ENx technology. Furthermore, the earbuds have IPX4 water resistance, meaning, they would be perfectly fine in dealing with a hardcore sweaty workout. We also get support for voice assistants namely Siri & Google Assistant.

As for the battery life on Airdopes 500 ANC, Boat claim that users will get up to 28 hours of playback time on a single charge. The company also claims that the earbuds themselves will last up to 4.5 hours of constant usage, with the ANC on. With the ANC turned off, users can expect another hour or so. Also, because the Airdopes 500 ANC have a USB Type-C port, it can deliver up to one hour of usage with a quick 5-minute charge.

Given that Boat is also considerate about how their products look, and the fact that they have introduced some interesting and quirky colourways for their products, the Airdopes 500 ANC will be available in black, blue, white and grey colours.