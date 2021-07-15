FP Trending

Indian audio brand Boat has introduced its first-ever gaming headphones called the Boat Immortal 1000D in India. As per a press release, the main highlight of the headphones is the presence of Dolby Atmos that will ensure immersive gaming and entertainment experience. The Immortal 1000D gaming headphones come with 50 mm drivers for high fidelity audio output. Dolby Atmos creates a 3D effect for the game audio to surround the user to act fast in a game.

The gaming headphones also use a 7.1 Channel Surround Audio ensures an immersive audio experience. It has been developed by the company's Boat Plugin Labz. Both the 7.1 Channel Surround Audio and Dolby Atmos modes are interchangeable.

Sameer Mehta, Co-Founder, Boat, said, “We are very excited to launch our very first gaming headphone – the Immortal 1000D in India. The Indian gaming industry has grown to become one of the world’s largest e-gaming markets due to the fast and affordable connectivity of the internet and smartphones, and we want to provide specialized audio accessories and peripherals to professional as well as casual gamers and enthusiasts“.

The headphone also comes with dual mics to make clear and distortion-free calls. There's also support for a remote to control audio, mic, and LEDs for both audio and video calls. The headphones come with a braided cable and USB connector for durability and easy connectivity with laptops and PCs.

Additionally, the Immortal 1000D comes with plush cushions on both the earpads for convenient usage and sound isolation. As per the company, its breathable weave ensures that heat and sweat don't make room for longer usage. It also has a breathing RGB LED light effect.

The Boat Immortal 1000D is priced at Rs 2,499 and is now available to buy via Amazon India and the company's website. It comes in Black and White Sabre colour options.