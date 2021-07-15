Thursday, July 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Boat launches Immortal 1000D gaming headphones with Dolby Atmos at Rs 2,499

The headphones come with a braided cable and USB connector for durability and easy connectivity with laptops and PCs.


FP TrendingJul 15, 2021 10:13:47 IST

Indian audio brand Boat has introduced its first-ever gaming headphones called the Boat Immortal 1000D in India. As per a press release, the main highlight of the headphones is the presence of Dolby Atmos that will ensure immersive gaming and entertainment experience. The Immortal 1000D gaming headphones come with 50 mm drivers for high fidelity audio output. Dolby Atmos creates a 3D effect for the game audio to surround the user to act fast in a game.

Boat headphones

Boat Immortal 1000D gaming headphones

The gaming headphones also use a 7.1 Channel Surround Audio ensures an immersive audio experience. It has been developed by the company's Boat Plugin Labz. Both the 7.1 Channel Surround Audio and Dolby Atmos modes are interchangeable.

Sameer Mehta, Co-Founder, Boat, said, “We are very excited to launch our very first gaming headphone – the Immortal 1000D in India. The Indian gaming industry has grown to become one of the world’s largest e-gaming markets due to the fast and affordable connectivity of the internet and smartphones, and we want to provide specialized audio accessories and peripherals to professional as well as casual gamers and enthusiasts“.

The headphone also comes with dual mics to make clear and distortion-free calls. There's also support for a remote to control audio, mic, and LEDs for both audio and video calls. The headphones come with a braided cable and USB connector for durability and easy connectivity with laptops and PCs.

Additionally, the Immortal 1000D comes with plush cushions on both the earpads for convenient usage and sound isolation. As per the company, its breathable weave ensures that heat and sweat don't make room for longer usage. It also has a breathing RGB LED light effect.

The Boat Immortal 1000D is priced at Rs 2,499 and is now available to buy via Amazon India and the company's website. It comes in Black and White Sabre colour options.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Amazon Mega Music Fest sale

Amazon Mega Music Fest sale: Best deals on boAt Rockerz 335, Infinity Hardrock 210 and more

Jun 30, 2021
Amazon Mega Music Fest sale: Best deals on boAt Rockerz 335, Infinity Hardrock 210 and more

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021