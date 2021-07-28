Wednesday, July 28, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Boat launches Airdopes 501 with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, up to 28 hours battery life at Rs 2,499

It comes with 5 hours expandable with up to 28 hours battery life depending on the usage.


FP TrendingJul 28, 2021 09:38:28 IST

Boat has introduced its latest TWS offering, the Boat Airdopes 501 ANC, which provides features like Bluetooth v5.2, ENx, BEAST for low audio latency, and ASAP Charge at an affordable budget price.  This product is listed for an introductory price of Rs 2,499 on the official websites of Amazon and Boat. The audio wearables are being offered with a one year standard Industry warranty.

boAt Airdopes 501ANC

Boat Airdopes 501

The Boat Airdopes 501 ANC comes with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to up to 30dB that suppresses noise at extended frequencies, adapts to and correct errors. The background noise is cancelled by the anti-noise signal. Dual microphones are provided in each bud with ENx technology for a clear calling experience. Their Ambient mode makes the background sounds transparent during media playback.

Speaking on the launch, Sameer Mehta, Co-Founder, Boat said, “Our latest Airdopes comes with some of the best-in-class features tuned by our very own Boat Labs. It is highly compact, extremely stylish, very comfortable, and one of the most budget-friendly active noise canceling TWS earbuds in the market today”.

The Boat Airdopes 501 ANC comes with the latest technology called BEAST, or Bionic Engine, And Sonic Technology. It is a low latency decoder that reduces the transmission latency to keep the audio and video in sync. The Bluetooth v5.2 sets up a lag-free connection. Lastly, in-ear detection allows the right bud to detect whether one is wearing the Airdopes and automatically plays or pauses the music. Airdopes 501 ANC comes with large 8mm drivers that deliver Boat’s Signature Sound.

It comes with 5 hours expandable with up to 28 hours battery life depending on the usage. A quick 5-minute charge gives a continuous playback for up to 60 minutes on ASAP Charge.

Airdopes 501 ANC features a Type C connector, an IPX4 rating for dust and sweat resistance, touch controls for playback, calls, and voice assistants. An additional feature is the one-touch voice assistant mode to summon Google Assistant or Siri.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Discover Incredible Offerings from Startups And Small Medium Business this Prime Day 2021

Jul 24, 2021
Discover Incredible Offerings from Startups And Small Medium Business this Prime Day 2021
Boat launches Immortal 1000D gaming headphones with Dolby Atmos at Rs 2,499

Boat Immortal 1000D gaming headphones

Boat launches Immortal 1000D gaming headphones with Dolby Atmos at Rs 2,499

Jul 15, 2021
Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Best deals on Lenovo Legion 5, Acer Nitro 5, Asus ROG Strix GT15 desktop and more

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Best deals on Lenovo Legion 5, Acer Nitro 5, Asus ROG Strix GT15 desktop and more

Jul 14, 2021
Amazon Prime Day sale 2021 ends tonight: Best deals on OnePlus 9 5G, Mi Band 5, Galaxy M42 5G and more

Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day sale 2021 ends tonight: Best deals on OnePlus 9 5G, Mi Band 5, Galaxy M42 5G and more

Jul 27, 2021
In Brad Stone's book Amazon Unbound, critical perspectives on the transformation of Amazon, and Jeff Bezos

Amazon Unbound

In Brad Stone's book Amazon Unbound, critical perspectives on the transformation of Amazon, and Jeff Bezos

Jul 16, 2021
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices and more

Jul 22, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021