FP Trending

Boat has introduced its latest TWS offering, the Boat Airdopes 501 ANC, which provides features like Bluetooth v5.2, ENx, BEAST for low audio latency, and ASAP Charge at an affordable budget price. This product is listed for an introductory price of Rs 2,499 on the official websites of Amazon and Boat. The audio wearables are being offered with a one year standard Industry warranty.

The Boat Airdopes 501 ANC comes with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to up to 30dB that suppresses noise at extended frequencies, adapts to and correct errors. The background noise is cancelled by the anti-noise signal. Dual microphones are provided in each bud with ENx technology for a clear calling experience. Their Ambient mode makes the background sounds transparent during media playback.

Speaking on the launch, Sameer Mehta, Co-Founder, Boat said, “Our latest Airdopes comes with some of the best-in-class features tuned by our very own Boat Labs. It is highly compact, extremely stylish, very comfortable, and one of the most budget-friendly active noise canceling TWS earbuds in the market today”.

The Boat Airdopes 501 ANC comes with the latest technology called BEAST, or Bionic Engine, And Sonic Technology. It is a low latency decoder that reduces the transmission latency to keep the audio and video in sync. The Bluetooth v5.2 sets up a lag-free connection. Lastly, in-ear detection allows the right bud to detect whether one is wearing the Airdopes and automatically plays or pauses the music. Airdopes 501 ANC comes with large 8mm drivers that deliver Boat’s Signature Sound.

It comes with 5 hours expandable with up to 28 hours battery life depending on the usage. A quick 5-minute charge gives a continuous playback for up to 60 minutes on ASAP Charge.

Airdopes 501 ANC features a Type C connector, an IPX4 rating for dust and sweat resistance, touch controls for playback, calls, and voice assistants. An additional feature is the one-touch voice assistant mode to summon Google Assistant or Siri.