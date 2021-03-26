Friday, March 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Boat Airdopes 621 TWS earbuds with 150 hour battery launched in India at Rs 2,999

The boAT Airdopes 621 TWS earbuds have a massive 150-hour battery backup.


FP TrendingMar 26, 2021 17:24:22 IST

Boat has announced the launch of the Airdopes 621 TWS (true wireless stereo) earbuds. The earphones, which are available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999, have a massive 150-hour battery backup. As described in the press release, Airdopes 621 TWS earbuds are meant for bass lovers as they have 6mm drivers tuned to deliver extra bass, along with Boat’s Signature Sound. Available on the Boat website and on Amazon, the Boat Airdopes 621 earbuds have a one-year warranty period.

The battery life of 150 hours means that after the device is charged completely once, the earphones can be used for 5 hours every day for an entire month without needing to be recharged. The press release says that with just five minutes of charging, users can get one hour of battery life. The Airdopes 621 TWS earbuds come with a USB Type-C port, and its storage case also acts as a power bank.

Boat Airdopes 621 TWS earbuds with 150 hour battery launched in India at Rs 2,999

With just five minutes of charging, users can get one hour of battery life with the boAT Airdopes 621. Image: boAT

At the launch of the Airdopes 621 TWS earbuds, Aman Gupta, co-founder of Boat, said the requirement of non-stop audio is important given many people have been working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Saying that the new Airdopes are a step towards providing the best possible offering to boAtheads, Aman added that TWS earbuds are the most important accessories in these times.

For seamless and fast pairing, the Airdopes come with Boat’s IWP technology. Along with this, Bluetooth v5.0 provides peak performance, even at a maximum distance of 10 metres. The new earphones also have Siri and Google Assistant support.

In case of sweating due to longer usage or accidental water splashing, the Airdopes 621 TWS earbuds are protected by an IPX7-certified enclosure.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Science panel recommends exploring air cooling tech as climate emergency tool

Climate Control

Science panel recommends exploring air cooling tech as climate emergency tool

Mar 26, 2021
Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Gut Microbiome

Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Mar 23, 2021
Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Martian Clouds

Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Mar 23, 2021
SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

SpaceX Starship

SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

Mar 23, 2021