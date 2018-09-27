Thursday, September 27, 2018 Back to
Reuters 27 September, 2018

Blue Origin wins a contract to supply engines for United Launch Alliance

United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin were not immediately available for comment.

Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos’s space startup Blue Origin LLC has won a contract to supply engines for United Launch Alliance LLC (ULA), the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

ULA, the rocket joint venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp, is set to announce on Thursday that it has picked Blue Origin’s BE-4 engine for its Vulcan rocket, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter

In more recent news related to Blue Origin, the company is among the six other companies NASA has selected for developing 10 "tipping point" technologies that have the potential to significantly benefit commercial space economy and future NASA missions, including lunar lander and deep space rocket engine technologies.

