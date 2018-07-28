Saturday, July 28, 2018 Back to
28 July, 2018

Blood Moon 2018: Here's how social media across the world saw the lunar eclipse

If you missed the crimson shades of the moon, you can enjoy the view from social media’s perspective.

One 27 July 2018, our world witnessed the longest Lunar Eclipse of the century, which lasted for 103 long minutes.

People in Asia and Africa had the best view of the celestial event. Those in Europe, South America and Australia had a partial view, and sadly North America and Antarctica couldn’t witness the beautiful sight.

However, regardless of where you live, if you missed the crimson shades of the moon, here’s what the whole world saw.

If you missed your science lessons in school, the Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon and covers the moon with its shadow. And when this happens, the moon can turn red, giving it the name - Blood Moon.

But why did it last so long? It is the alignment of the centres of Sun, the Earth and the Moon, and the distance of the Moon from Earth at the time of eclipse, which combine to determine its duration.

