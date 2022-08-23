FP Staff

Zomato-owned Blinkit has recently announced to deliver printouts at your doorsteps in few minutes. While this service may be useful for parents and working professionals alike, the service has been criticised for its pricing.

The Zomato-owned company’s new service has sparked several reactions. While some welcomed the decision, others were shocked to see the price list. Many expressed that the printing stores in every locality charge Rs 2-3 for both side printing services. This initiated the discussion that the introduction of such services may fail because of the high prices.

The company said that in order to utilise this service, users will have to upload documents on the Blinkit app. As per Blinkit, these documents will be deleted as soon as the printout has been taken.

We take a look at how to place a printing order with Blinkit, its pricing and other relevant details.

Blinkit printing services: How to order

The printouts that users want to receive must be uploaded via the Blinkit app. The app is supporting only A4 size printouts for the time being, but they plan to expand. All widely used file formats, including JPEG, JPG, PNG, and PDF files, are supported. The maximum size for each document has been restricted to 10MB.

Blinkit printing services: Pricing

For a black and white printout, the charges are Rs 9 per page and Rs 19 for colour printouts. On top of this, the service also charges a delivery fee of ₹ 25 for every order. Customers do not need to order in bulk to get printouts as there is currently no minimum order requirement for using this new service.

Blinkit printing services: Other details:

The new service on the platform arrives as Zomato is set to experiment with cross-leveraging its customer base for Blinkit and vice versa.

"We will also start working on integrating the delivery fleet back-ends which should drive higher delivery efficiency over time," Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said recently.

Tech integrations between the two companies will accelerate the pace of progress at both ends, he added.

According to the company, the losses for Blinkit are coming down every month, from Rs 2,040 million (about $26 million) in January 2022 to Rs 929 million ($12 million) in July.

The company said that Blinkit has also shut down a number of unviable dark stores, which were not scaling and the team will continue to evaluate non-performing stores.

In just six months, the Blinkit business has scaled to 20 per cent of Zomato`s food delivery GOV while being present in less than 15 cities.