Blaupunkt launches new soundbar SBWL03 with Dolby Sound at a price of Rs 13,990

With 250w output power, the soundbar comes with an LED display, punchy bass and it has a classy wooden finish.


FP TrendingJun 03, 2020 16:04:54 IST

German electronics brand Blaupunkt has unveiled a new soundbar called SBWL03 in India. The device is priced at Rs 13,990. It will be available for purchase on Amazon.

With 250w output power, the soundbar comes with an array of features like Dolby Sound, LED display, and punchy bass. The SBWL03 has a classy wooden finish.

“Blaupunkt SBWL03 Soundbar with its performance-tuned surround sound will surely become the first choice of Indian users in the home audio market," said Sukhesh Madaan, CEO Blaupunkt Audio, India.

Blaupunkt SBWL soundbar

SBWL03 provides experience of a theatre-quality sound with digital audio technology. Its high output power helps enhance movie and sports viewing experience so that users don’t have to compromise on the dialogue clarity and audio performance. It also comes with multiple modes - music, movie, news and 3D.

It has 8” woofer speaker which generates super sound and deep bass. The soundbar’s wireless subwoofer creates a rich and crisp surround sound.

SBWL03 offers connectivity options like Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB and AUX-In. Besides all these features, the functions of the soundbar can be controlled from an accessible remote.

The company last year launched SBW-01 soundbar (Review), priced at Rs 6,999. It features a subwoofer unit with a 6.5-inch driver placed on the right and the air vent at the front. The soundbar has a 3.5 mm Aux cable and it is Dolby certified.

SBW-01 soundbar has controls for volume, bass, treble, equaliser presets (Music, Movie, News, 3D), input selection and lastly, playback controls for tracks played through USB or Bluetooth.

tags

