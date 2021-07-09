FP Trending

Blaupunkt has launched four "Made-in-India" Android TV models in India – a 32-inch HD Ready Cybersound Android TV, a 42-inch FHD Android TV, a 43-inch Cybersound 4K Android TV, and a 55-inch 4K Android TV. The products will be up for sale from 10 July on Flipkart. The company has signed an exclusive licensing deal with the Indian contract manufacturer company Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL). Balupunkt’s branding, manufacturing, packaging, designing, and retailing supply chain will now be handled by the SPPL.

32-inch HD Ready Cybersound Android TV:

Powered by Android 9, the TV is bezel-less which comes with 40 W speaker output, Edge-free sound technology, 2 speakers, and 1 GB RAM, and 8 GB ROM. It will be available to buy at a price of Rs 14,999.

42-inch FHD Android TV:

This too is powered by Android 9 and includes an Ultra-Thin Bezel. It comes with a 40 W speaker output, Edge-free sound technology, 2 speakers, 1 GB RAM, and 8 GB ROM. It is priced at Rs 21,999.

43-inch Cybersound 4K Android TV:

Powered by Android 10, the bezel-less TV sports Dolby Digital Plus powered sound technology, DTS TruSurround certified audio with 4 speakers, and Dolby MS12 sound technology. It also has a 50 W speaker output. The model is priced at Rs 30,999. It is inbuilt with 2 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM.

55-inch 4K Android TV:

Priced at Rs 40,999, the 55-inch model is bezel-less and has a 60 W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology, and Dolby Digital Plus powered sound technologies. Powered by Android 10, the model comes with 2 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM, and four speakers.

Talking about other features, all the four smart TVs have 2 USB ports, 5.0 Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports along with an ARM Cortex A53 processor and a voice-enabled remote.