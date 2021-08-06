FP Trending

Blaupunkt launched its new 4k resolution 50-inch Android Smart TV model in India. The German audio giant has partnered with the home-grown TV manufacturer Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) for this model. The TV is now up for booking exclusively via Flipkart.

Powered by Android 10, the Smart TV model's 50-inch variant is bezel-less. Its features include a 60 W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology, 4 speakers, 2 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM, 500 nits of brightness. The Android TV also has an in-built Chromecast, Airplay with more than 1000 apps Google TV, Amazon Prime Video, etc., Google Play Store with more than 5,00,000 TV Shows, and a voice-enabled remote with shortcut keys to access Netflix, Prime, Youtube, and Google Play. The 50-inch variant can be bought at Rs 36,999.

Recently, the company launched four other android TV models in India that include a 32-inch HD Ready Cybersound Android TV, a 42-inch FHD Android TV, a 43-inch Cybersound 4K Android TV, and 55-inch 4K Android TV.

The 32-inch version is a bezel-less model powered by Android 9. It comes with Edge-free sound technology, a 40W speaker output, 2 speakers, and 1 GB RAM, and 8 GB ROM. It is listed at Rs 14,999.

The 42- inch FHD Android TV too is powered by Android 9. Its features include 40W speaker output, Ultra-Thin Bezel, Edge-free sound technology, 2 speakers, 1 GB RAM, and 8 GB ROM. It is available at Rs 21,999.

The 43-inch variant is bezel-less and is powered by Android 10. Its sports a 50 W speaker, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround, 4 speakers, Dolby MS12 sound technology, 2 GB RAM, and 8 GB ROM. It is priced at Rs 30,999.

Lastly, the 55-inch model is bezel-less and is powered by Android 10. It comes with Dolby MS12 sound technology, a 60W speaker with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM, and 4 speakers. It is priced at Rs 40,999.