Monday, July 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 23 July, 2018 15:10 IST

BlackBerry KEY2 with 4.5-inch touch display launches in India at Rs 42,990

The Blackberry KEY2 has 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and will be available on Amazon from 31 July.

Home-grown company Optiemus Infracom, which manufactures and distributes iconic BlackBerry devices, on 23 July launched BlackBerry KEY2 smartphone with extra security to keep your data safe at Rs 42,990.

Manufactured at Optiemus Infracom's Noida facility, the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory device will be available on Amazon from July 31.

It comes bundled with Reliance Jio cashback offer of Rs 4,450 and ICICI bank cash back offer of 5 per cent, along with additional launch benefits, the company said in a statement.

KEY2 houses latest Android 8.1 Oreo Operating System, a 12 MP and 12MP dual rear camera system with 2x optical zoom, an 8 MP front camera and 3500mAh battery with "Quick Charge 3.0" technology.

Blackberry KEY2. Image: Blackberrymobile webiste

Blackberry KEY2. Image: Blackberrymobile webiste

"BlackBerry KEY2 not only comes loaded with the best security and privacy enhancement features but also accurate and comfortable typing on an intelligent keyboard," said Hardip Singh, executive director, Optiemus Infracom Ltd.

The BlackBerry KEY2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660. It has "Speed Key", a universal shortcut key that makes it possible to instantly access apps, contacts and functions.

The keyboard includes an in-keyboard fingerprint sensor with updated mechanics for an improved tactile response and convenient user experience.

Blackberry KEY2. Image: Blackberrymobile webiste

Blackberry KEY2. Image: Blackberrymobile webiste

The device has 4.5-inch touch display featuring impact and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

"We have been perfecting our approach to mobile security for decades, and are excited that the BlackBerry KEY2 is being made locally in India by Optiemus, designed for security from the inside out," said Alex Thurber, SVP and GM of Mobility Solutions at BlackBerry.

KEY2 comes with the legendary security features that BlackBerry is known for, including the pre-loaded "DTEK by BlackBerry" app.

This enables users to automatically view how apps may be accessing personal data and manage permissions appropriately.

Another pre-loaded app called "Locker" provides personal privacy control.

This can only be accessed through fingerprint or password, helping store and protect sensitive user data, apps and content such as photos and downloaded files.

Founded in 1993, Optiemus Infracom introduced the first mobile phone in the country way back in 1995.

Optiemus has also formed a joint venture with Taiwan-based OEM Wistron Corporation for a mobile manufacturing unit.

In February 2017, Optiemus signed a licensing deal with BlackBerry to design, manufacture and distribute BlackBerry branded devices In India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

tags


latest videos

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Corning

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 could help phones last twice as long as before

Jul 19, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi may launch the Mi A2 at a global launch event in Madrid on 24 July

Jul 12, 2018

Renewable Energy

Apple invests in renewable power, launches $300 mn green energy fund in China

Jul 13, 2018

Microsoft Phone

Microsoft Store employee claims a new line of Microsoft phones to launch soon

Jul 16, 2018

Mi Max 3

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 video teaser reveals it 6.9-inch display and a 5,500 mAh battery

Jul 17, 2018

Honor Note 10

Honor Note 10 leaked images reveal an enormous display and extremely thin bezels

Jul 18, 2018

science

Fukushima

Japan reopens beaches in regions devastated by the Fukushima nuclear disaster

Jul 23, 2018

Neanderthal

Paleolithic tools suggest Neanderthal man knew how to make a fire: Study

Jul 23, 2018

Environment

US proposes roll back of protections for endangered species, sparks alarm

Jul 23, 2018

Space

How the UK space programme is waking up a sleepy, remote county in Scotland

Jul 23, 2018