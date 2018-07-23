Home-grown company Optiemus Infracom, which manufactures and distributes iconic BlackBerry devices, on 23 July launched BlackBerry KEY2 smartphone with extra security to keep your data safe at Rs 42,990.

Manufactured at Optiemus Infracom's Noida facility, the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory device will be available on Amazon from July 31.

It comes bundled with Reliance Jio cashback offer of Rs 4,450 and ICICI bank cash back offer of 5 per cent, along with additional launch benefits, the company said in a statement.

KEY2 houses latest Android 8.1 Oreo Operating System, a 12 MP and 12MP dual rear camera system with 2x optical zoom, an 8 MP front camera and 3500mAh battery with "Quick Charge 3.0" technology.

"BlackBerry KEY2 not only comes loaded with the best security and privacy enhancement features but also accurate and comfortable typing on an intelligent keyboard," said Hardip Singh, executive director, Optiemus Infracom Ltd.

The BlackBerry KEY2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660. It has "Speed Key", a universal shortcut key that makes it possible to instantly access apps, contacts and functions.

The keyboard includes an in-keyboard fingerprint sensor with updated mechanics for an improved tactile response and convenient user experience.

The device has 4.5-inch touch display featuring impact and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

"We have been perfecting our approach to mobile security for decades, and are excited that the BlackBerry KEY2 is being made locally in India by Optiemus, designed for security from the inside out," said Alex Thurber, SVP and GM of Mobility Solutions at BlackBerry.

KEY2 comes with the legendary security features that BlackBerry is known for, including the pre-loaded "DTEK by BlackBerry" app.

This enables users to automatically view how apps may be accessing personal data and manage permissions appropriately.

Another pre-loaded app called "Locker" provides personal privacy control.

This can only be accessed through fingerprint or password, helping store and protect sensitive user data, apps and content such as photos and downloaded files.

Founded in 1993, Optiemus Infracom introduced the first mobile phone in the country way back in 1995.

Optiemus has also formed a joint venture with Taiwan-based OEM Wistron Corporation for a mobile manufacturing unit.

In February 2017, Optiemus signed a licensing deal with BlackBerry to design, manufacture and distribute BlackBerry branded devices In India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.