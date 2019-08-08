tech2 News Staff

Black Shark has introduced its gaming controller in India that attaches to the left side of the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone. Called as the Black Shark Rookie Kit, it includes the Black Shark Gamepad 2.0 Holder and the gamepad itself. The holder is priced at Rs 499 and the gamepad costs Rs 2,999. The entire kit is available for Rs 3,498 exclusively on Flipkart.

The gamepad attaches to the left side of the phone which means that it will be used mostly for movement in first-person shooting mobile games. It contains multiple programmable buttons and an analog stick. The gamepad connects using Bluetooth 4.2 and weighs only 20 g. It claims a battery life of up to 40 hours on the 340 mAh battery and it can be charged using a USB-C cable.

The company has said that the Rookie Kit is compatible with the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series smartphones.

Black Shark 2 owners, whether existing or future buyers can buy the Rookie Kit for only Rs 2. In order to avail this offer, owners have to visit the ‘My Rewards’ section on Flipkart and redeem it. The offer will be running between 15 September and 15 October.

