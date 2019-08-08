Thursday, August 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Black Shark launches Rookie Kit Gamepad in India exclusively on Flipkart for Rs 3,498

The Black Shark Rookie Kit went for sale on August 7 during Flipkart’s National Shopping Days sale.


tech2 News StaffAug 08, 2019 17:16:36 IST

Black Shark has introduced its gaming controller in India that attaches to the left side of the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone. Called as the Black Shark Rookie Kit, it includes the Black Shark Gamepad 2.0 Holder and the gamepad itself. The holder is priced at Rs 499 and the gamepad costs Rs 2,999. The entire kit is available for Rs 3,498 exclusively on Flipkart.

Black Shark launches Rookie Kit Gamepad in India exclusively on Flipkart for Rs 3,498

Black Shark Rookie Kit. Image: Black Shark.

The gamepad attaches to the left side of the phone which means that it will be used mostly for movement in first-person shooting mobile games. It contains multiple programmable buttons and an analog stick. The gamepad connects using Bluetooth 4.2 and weighs only 20 g. It claims a battery life of up to 40 hours on the 340 mAh battery and it can be charged using a USB-C cable.

The company has said that the Rookie Kit is compatible with the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series smartphones.

Black Shark 2 owners, whether existing or future buyers can buy the Rookie Kit for only Rs 2. In order to avail this offer, owners have to visit the ‘My Rewards’ section on Flipkart and redeem it. The offer will be running between 15 September and 15 October.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

Black Shark 2

Black Shark 2 Pro RAM, storage and colour variant leaked, to come with Snapdragon 855+

Jul 29, 2019
Black Shark 2 Pro RAM, storage and colour variant leaked, to come with Snapdragon 855+
Black Shark 2 Pro equipped with Snapdragon 855+ chipset launched in China

Black Shark 2 Pro

Black Shark 2 Pro equipped with Snapdragon 855+ chipset launched in China

Jul 30, 2019
Black Shark 2 Pro could reportedly come with up to 512 GB of internal storage

Black Shark

Black Shark 2 Pro could reportedly come with up to 512 GB of internal storage

Jul 27, 2019
Smartphones now feature up to 12 GB RAM, but how much of it do you really need?

Smartphone

Smartphones now feature up to 12 GB RAM, but how much of it do you really need?

Aug 02, 2019
Here’s everything you need to know about the capsule wardrobe & how to create new looks everyday

Here’s everything you need to know about the capsule wardrobe & how to create new looks everyday

Jul 29, 2019
Xiaomi sub-brand Mijia releases a microwave oven in China with app control for CNY 399

Xiaomi

Xiaomi sub-brand Mijia releases a microwave oven in China with app control for CNY 399

Jul 29, 2019

science

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019
India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019