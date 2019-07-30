tech2 News Staff

With mobile gaming booming these days, tech companies are evidently giving their best to get a foothold in this space. Xiaomi-backed tech company Black Shark launched the Black Shark 2 Pro in China today. The gaming smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 855+ processor and is available at a starting price of CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 30,000).

The company recently launched the Black Shark 2 in India at a price point of Rs 39,999.

Black Shark 2 Pro price, availablity

The newly-launched Black Shark 2 Pro is available in two storage variants in China. The base model is a 12 GB + 128 GB variant, priced at Rs CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 30,000), and the second is a 12 GB +256 GB variant, priced at CNY 3,499 (approx RS 35,000).

Talking colors, the smartphone is available in two avatars — Electric black and Ice ash. The Black Shark 2 Pro will be available in markets in China starting 2 August, 2019.



Black Shark 2 Pro specs

Black Shark 2 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution along with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The resolution of the display is 1080 x 2340 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, paired with Adreno 640 GPU. It comes in two storage variants — 12 GB + 128 GB and 12 GB +256 GB. It also features and in-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device. It comes with Liquid cooling 3.0.

On the camera front, it features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP camera sensor and 12 MP secondary sensor. On the front, you will get a 20 MP selfie camera. The Black Shark 2 Pro comes with a 4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, it is equipped with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port.

