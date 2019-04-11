Thursday, April 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Bittrex virtual currency license rejected by NY financial regulator

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Department of Financial Services said on Wednesday it has rejected the application of Bittrex, a U.S.-based digital asset exchange, for a virtual currency license that it needs to operate in the state. In a statement, DFS said it denied Bittrex's application due to deficiencies in the exchange's capital, as well as anti-money laundering, requirements

ReutersApr 11, 2019 00:09:35 IST

Bittrex virtual currency license rejected by NY financial regulator

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Department of Financial Services said on Wednesday it has rejected the application of Bittrex, a U.S.-based digital asset exchange, for a virtual currency license that it needs to operate in the state.

In a statement, DFS said it denied Bittrex's application due to deficiencies in the exchange's capital, as well as anti-money laundering, requirements. It cited its "failure to demonstrate that it will conduct its business honestly, fairly, equitably, carefully, and efficiently."

The New York regulator also ordered Bittrex to cease operating in the state of New York and wind down its business within 60 days.

Bittrex did not immediately responde to Reuters' request for a comment.

The cryptocurrency exchange has been able to operate in New York under the terms of a "safe harbor", which is permitted by the DFS while its application for a virtual currency license is pending. The Seattle-based exchange applied for a license in July 2018.

In a letter to Bittrex Chief Executive Officer Bill Shihara, who along with a group of security professionals founded Bittrex in 2013, DFS said it had issued several deficiency letters to Bittrex, including on anti-money laundering, due diligence, and capital requirements.

It noted Bittrex's inadequate customer due diligence, with a large number of transactions missing required tax identification numbers or customer names.

DFS examiners also found a substantial number of aliases such as "Give me my money", "Elvis Presley", "Donald Duck", as well as what the regulator described as "obscene terms and phrases" that are used in identifying accounts at Bittrex.

Overall, it found Bittrex's compliance program deficient given that it has a customer base of about 1.67 million users across multiple countries, including 35,000 New York-based users, offers 212 cryptocurrencies and processsed more than 100 million transactions annually in 2017 and 2018.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Susan Thomas)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



The journey of India's first female professional poker player


Top Stories

latest videos

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival


also see

Newstracker

Comedian is centre stage as Ukraine holds presidential vote

Apr 01, 2019
Comedian is centre stage as Ukraine holds presidential vote
Israel reopens Gaza crossing as mediators push for deal

Newstracker

Israel reopens Gaza crossing as mediators push for deal

Apr 01, 2019
Arab leaders call for good neighbourly ties with Iran

Newstracker

Arab leaders call for good neighbourly ties with Iran

Apr 01, 2019
Ukraine's Poroshenko says election was free, met global standards

Newstracker

Ukraine's Poroshenko says election was free, met global standards

Apr 01, 2019
Germany to let Britons stay if UK leaves EU without deal: report

Newstracker

Germany to let Britons stay if UK leaves EU without deal: report

Apr 01, 2019
U.N. chief wants democratic transition in Algeria

Newstracker

U.N. chief wants democratic transition in Algeria

Apr 01, 2019

science

Black Hole Event Horizon from faraway M87 galaxy photographed in a historic first

Black hole

Black Hole Event Horizon from faraway M87 galaxy photographed in a historic first

Apr 10, 2019
Black Hole Event Horizon Highlights: First-ever direct photograph of black hole M87 event horizon revealed

Black Hole Physics

Black Hole Event Horizon Highlights: First-ever direct photograph of black hole M87 event horizon revealed

Apr 10, 2019
Could rotating black holes be gentle portals for hyperspace travel in the future?

Black Hole Travel

Could rotating black holes be gentle portals for hyperspace travel in the future?

Apr 10, 2019
Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live today at 6.30 pm

Black Hole event

Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live today at 6.30 pm

Apr 10, 2019