tech2 News Staff

Remember BitTorrent Live? Yes, the live TV streaming service, the same that was shut down in 2017, it's back. But now it's... err... like Snapchat.

After shutting down the app two years ago, blockchain startup Tron, which acquired BitTorrent last year, is bringing the BitTorrent Live app back, but it's nothing like before. The app is now being relaunched as a social media app for Android and iOS.

As of now, the BitTorrent Live app is not ready for general availability, but the company is accepting applications from beta testers. By Q2 2019, the beta version of the app will be available, and by the end of the year, it will be available to the general public.

According to a report by VentureBeat, the BitTorrent Live app will enable users to create and share content and connect with people with similar tastes. Basically what Snapchat and TikTok do.

Additionally, the report also suggests that BitTorrent Live will also use BTT token, a native cryptocurrency, for transactions within the platform. That will also be how the company will generate revenue from the new service.

This new avatar of the BitTorrent Live app is quite a departure from the original version before its shut down in 2017. Back then, the app gave users access to free and paid TV channels, including Bloomberg and CBC.

