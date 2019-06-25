Tuesday, June 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Bitcoin trades above $11,000, after 10% weekend jump

By Tom Wilson and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bitcoin tested 15-month highs on Monday after jumping more than 10% over the weekend, with analysts ascribing the spike to growing optimism over the adoption of cryptocurrencies after Facebook unveiled its Libra digital coin. The original cryptocurrency hit $11,247.62 on the Bitstamp exchange late on Sunday, its highest since March last year

ReutersJun 25, 2019 00:06:09 IST

Bitcoin trades above ,000, after 10% weekend jump

By Tom Wilson and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bitcoin tested 15-month highs on Monday after jumping more than 10% over the weekend, with analysts ascribing the spike to growing optimism over the adoption of cryptocurrencies after Facebook unveiled its Libra digital coin.

The original cryptocurrency hit $11,247.62 on the Bitstamp exchange late on Sunday, its highest since March last year. It later pulled back, and was last up 1.9% at $11,039.62.

Facebook said last week it planned to launch a new cryptocurrency called Libra, though the announcement immediately led to questions from regulators and politicians across the world.

Mati Greenspan, an analyst at eToro, said bitcoin's gains underscored growing optimism among retail investors that Facebook's plans were part of a wider trend of major companies adopting cryptocurrencies.

"They believe that Libra will create mass awareness of cryptocurrencies and act as a gateway to adoption."

BITCOIN "HALVING" IN 2020

One of the biggest reasons for the bitcoin rally, analysts said, is the cryptocurrency's next "halving" in May 2020, where the rewards offered to bitcoin miners shrink. That has constrained the supply of the digital currency.

Bitcoin relies on so-called "mining" computers that validate blocks of transactions by competing to solve mathematical puzzles every 10 minutes. In return, the first to solve the puzzle and clear the transaction is rewarded new bitcoins. Bitcoin technology was designed in such a way that it cuts the reward for miners in half every four years, a move meant to keep a lid on inflation.

The mining reward is currently 12.5 bitcoins. In the next halving in 2020, the reward will fall to 6.25 new bitcoins.

"Bitcoin always does a 200% pump within 1 year before the halving and another much, much bigger pump in the year after the halving," said Stuttgart-based Marius Kramer, a social media influencer who currently works with crypto investing app Ember Fund.

Other traders cited geopolitical factors from tensions in the Gulf region to the U.S.-China trade war as fuelling interest in bitcoin, which has more than doubled in price since March.

Thomas Puech of Enigma Securities, a London-based firm that specialises in larger size over-the-counter cryptocurrency deals, said growing tensions between the United States and Iran were "gas" for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

In late March, bitcoin broke out of a spell of limited price moves. So far this year it has surged nearly 200%, an ascent peppered by double-digit price swings.

Bitcoin's volatility has been a boon to larger investors such as hedge funds, and other investors searching for returns as central banks across the world lean toward lower interest rates, said Puech.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Tommy Wilkes, Mark Potter and Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications


also see

Newstracker

U.S. House panel approves contempt citations against Barr, Ross

Jun 13, 2019
U.S. House panel approves contempt citations against Barr, Ross
Taking heat from critics, Bernie Sanders defends democratic socialist views

Newstracker

Taking heat from critics, Bernie Sanders defends democratic socialist views

Jun 13, 2019
Ex-Stanford sailing coach avoids prison in U.S. college admissions scandal

Newstracker

Ex-Stanford sailing coach avoids prison in U.S. college admissions scandal

Jun 13, 2019
Republicans in U.S. Congress push back on Trump weapons packages to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Newstracker

Republicans in U.S. Congress push back on Trump weapons packages to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Jun 13, 2019
El Salvador's police vows to step up fight against gangs

Newstracker

El Salvador's police vows to step up fight against gangs

Jun 13, 2019
Mexico says National Guard deployment to southern border starts on Wednesday

Newstracker

Mexico says National Guard deployment to southern border starts on Wednesday

Jun 13, 2019

science

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019
Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Astronomy

Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Jun 18, 2019